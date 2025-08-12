The Campaign for Wool marks 15 years of championing nature’s smartest fibre

This October, the Campaign for Wool proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary with a powerful call to action for consumers: ‘Check It’s Wool.’

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a nationwide and international series of events, the campaign is urging the public to make informed choices and opt for wool, one of nature’s most innovative, sustainable and planet-friendly fibres, over synthetic alternatives.

Launched in 2010 by His Majesty King Charles III – then HRH The Prince of Wales – the campaign has grown into a globally recognised initiative, which now unites over 1,000 global companies across farming, textiles, fashion, interiors, and design. From woolgrowers, processors and weavers to iconic brands, the UK has played a pivotal role in redefining the value and versatility of wool in modern life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we mark this milestone, our mission remains more relevant than ever,” says Peter Ackroyd, chairman at the Campaign for Wool.

This October, the Campaign for Wool proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary with a powerful call to action for consumers: ‘Check It’s Wool.’

“Wool is not only natural, renewable and biodegradable, the simple act of buying wool products is also one of the easiest things we can do to help the planet. It biodegrades in soil and water, leaving no harmful microplastic trace, making it one of the most responsible fibres we can choose today.”

The anniversary celebrations spotlight wool’s role in circular design, soil health, marine safety, and in creating sustainable and healthier living environments. Events will range from interactive installations and educational showcases to retail pop-ups and artisan-led workshops, inviting the public to learn about the many ways wool can improve our lifestyles.

Expect to see participation from top flight brands including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fashion – Amy Powney, Anderson & Sheppard, Aubin, Brora, Finisterre, Gieves & Hawkes, Harris Tweed Hebrides, Henry Poole, Jeremy Hackett, Johnstons of Elgin, John Smedley, Moons, Navy Grey, Smalls Merino Vivienne Westwood, Walker Slater.

This October, the Campaign for Wool proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary with a powerful call to action for consumers: ‘Check It’s Wool.’

Lifestyle/interiors – Camira, Brockway, Harrison Spinks, Moons, Roger Oates, Thermafleece, Vispring, Wallace Sewell.

For full details of the October programme and information, visit www.campaignforwool.org or follow @campaignforwool on social media.