The search is on for the 26th FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Applications and nominations are now open for the 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards in association with Macra na Feirme, are sponsored annually by FBD and run by Macra in partnerships with the IFA and Macra Agricultural Skillnet. The competition was launched in 1999 and has been successful in raising the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

The competition features category awards for dairy, drystock (beef and sheep), other enterprises (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage, equine, forestry, etc.), land mobility (including collaborative arrangements, shared milking, contract rearing, etc.) and career farm management.

Francie Gorman, IFA president, Michael Berkery, chairman of FBD Trust, Dwayne Shiels, reigning winner, Elaine Houlihan, Macra president, John Cahalan, chief commercial officer, FBD Trust. Picture: Submitted

Young farmers in these sectors are invited to enter and the winner of each sector will compete to be crowned the 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year. There are also awards for best young entrant (under 23 years of age) and Macra Agricultural Skillnet Biodiversity Award.

John Cahalan, chief commercial officer, FBD Insurance, said “FBD Insurance is delighted to collaborate with Macra and the IFA again this year, to support the prestigious FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

“We are a proud sponsor of these awards since they began 25 years ago, and they are a highlight in our calendar every year.

“The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards shines a well-deserved spotlight on the achievements of our young farmers.

“It showcases the passion and innovation that exists in the next generation who are shaping the future of Agriculture.

“On behalf of the team at FBD, we wish all applicants every success in the competition.”

As always, this year’s competition features exciting prizes. The overall prize fund includes a pot of cash prizes along with FBD insurance and hotel vouchers for category winners.

The overall winner of the 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Award will receive €5000 with each category winner and the Best Young Entrant Farmer taking home €1000.

The Macra Agricultural Skillnet Biodiversity Award winner will receive €500. Each winner will also receive vouchers from the FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance.

National president of Macra, Elaine Houlihan stated that the competition showcases the progress made by young farmers.

She said that the awards would recognise those standing out in their field, in their journey to developing our sector.

“Macra has been at the forefront of progression in the Irish agriculture sector over the last 80 years, since our foundation in 1944,” remarked Houlihan.

“The FBD Young Farmer of the Year is the annual platform to recognise and showcase the best of Irelands young farmers, I look forward to seeing what this year’s competition has in store as we celebrate 25 years of the awards.”

IFA president, Francie Gorman, said the FBD Young Farmer of the Year is an excellent opportunity for the next generation to showcase their talent, innovation, and drive.

“We’re delighted to partner with Macra na Feirme for this competition, which will celebrate 25 years in existence this year.

“Previous participants have spoken about how much they value the benefits of taking part. I would encourage anybody who has a passion for farming to get involved and interact with your peers.”

You can nominate a young farmer for one of the categories or you can enter yourself by visiting https://macra.ie/collections/awards/products/fbd-young-farmer-of-the-year