The Simon Osborne Air Ambulance Appeal surpasses all expectations for Air Ambulance NI

The Simon Osborne Air Ambulance Appeal was established in 2019 by the Osborne family of Ballymoney, motivated by the life-saving intervention of Air Ambulance NI in the aftermath of a serious motorcycle accident involving their son, Simon.

The community-driven initiative arose from a desire to express gratitude and ensure the sustainability of the critical service that played a pivotal role in saving Simon's life.

Tony Osborne, Simon's father, expressed his eternal gratitude to the Air Ambulance NI team, stating: “Without their intervention at the scene, my son would not be with us today.

“It's a humbling reminder that any one of us may need their services, and they rely heavily on public donations to operate, almost £7,000 is needed every day.”

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, is the vital lifeline providing the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.

This essential service offers urgent medical assistance to critically ill or injured patients. The service operates seven days a week for 12 hours per day and the aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes.

On average, the doctor and paramedic team are tasked twice a day, responding to serious incidents such as road traffic collisions, workplace accidents, and medical emergencies, and it takes almost £7,000 per day to maintain the service.

Since its inception, The Simon Osborne Air Ambulance Appeal has been unyielding in its efforts to raise funds and awareness for the charity.

Through various partnerships with local annual events such as the Armoy Road Races, Shane’s Castle Steam Rally and Ballymoney Spring Fair, the appeal has surpassed £300,000 in donations across the six years.

Their latest successful event, an Abba Tribute Night at Kelly’s Complex Portrush, exemplified their creativity in engaging the community.

The appeal’s commitment extends beyond fundraising to advocacy, with members actively participating in talks and presentations to promote the charity's cause.

They have fostered a strong network of local businesses, organisations, and schools, contributing to an inspiring atmosphere of collective support.

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, said: “The Osborne family came together, during a really difficult time, and put their everything into supporting Air Ambulance NI and we are eternally grateful.

“It never fails to amaze us what the Osborne team achieve year on year, raising over £300,000 since 2019 and funding over 6 weeks of the service. It is a joy to work with everyone from The Simon Osborne Appeal, to witness firsthand their dedication and tenacity in supporting the lifesaving HEMS service.

“We were delighted to welcome a number of the team down to the Air Ambulance Base recently to celebrate their unbelievable contribution – from all of us here at Air Ambulance NI, thank you so much for being a part of the team and helping to save lives.”

Air Ambulance NI aims to raise £2.5 million annually to sustain its operations.

To support this cause and become part of the lifesaving team, the charity encourages the public to join Club AANI.

Membership involves a monthly donation, which provides stability for the service and offers donors a gold pin badge, regular updates, and an invitation to an annual gathering.

For further information on how to support Air Ambulance NI, please visit their website at www.airambulanceni.org