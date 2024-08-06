The toughest Olympic track sees three clear rounds from 30 start list as Coyle loses a stirrup and Legacy loses shoe

ONE of the toughest ever showjumping tracks in the world was revealed at Versailles for Tuesday’s long awaited individual OIympic final which drew breath from many including Ireland's Jerez World champion Dermot Lennon.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clear round was not to be for Daniel Coyle when his mare lost a shoe, and Shane Sweetnam’s Kann Cruz tipped a fence. From the 30 starters only three riders had a clear round and there was a jump off for the three medals.

As he walked the track, designed by Spain’s Santiago Varela, Lennon revealed: “There won’t be many go clear today. Clear rounds will be in short supply.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The County Down veteran rider wasn’t wrong as only three riders had zero score, and the eventual winner Christian Kukuk with Checker were the only double clear of the competition.

Daniel Coyle praises his mare Legacy, owner Ariel Grange and trainer Jeroen Dubbeldam after jumping three days of clear rounds. He is the son of Eleanor and Fergal Coyle from Ardmore, Derry. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Marion Hughes who attended the Olympics with her friend, US ace Gail Greenough, added: “This is some track, it's full on and huge.”

As the class began, the big names fell foul of faults with disappointment for Tokyo champion Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly, Laura Kraut with Baloutine and stars such as Austrian Max Kuhner on Elecktric Blue who hit two fences.

Even the French groaned as Simon Delestre and his big hope I Amelusina went out on eight faults. It was eighth to jump, Christian Kukuk on the grey Westfalien Comme Il Faut gelding Checker 47 who soared over each oxer and vertical, meeting all the lines head on and cutting corners to produce the opening clear round much to the delight of his owner Ludger Beerbaum and chef d'equipe Otto Becker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FEI Horse of the Year 2023 Beauville Z owned by Marta Ortega, the Spanish director of Zara fashions, was absolutely stunning with his Dutch rider Maikel van der Vleuten who produced a copybook second clear round much to the delight of chef d'equipe Jos Lansink.

Banbridge man Dermot Lennon, former world champion predicted few clear rounds when he saw the track. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

The Germans and Dutch were on a high as the rival’s fences fell and even Rodrigo Pessoa with Major Tom was off form and retired. Mexican rider Andres Azcarraga had a fall while US rider Karl Cook and Giles Thomas with Ermitage Kalone hit two fences each.

The GB riders each tipped a fence with Scott Brash and Jefferson zoning out with four faults and reigning Olympic champion Ben Maher already out of the reckoning.

The world’s number one Henrik von Eckermann bit the dust in a humiliating way as he attempted to turn King Edward on a right hand turn, but the horse veered left in a spooky side step which threw Eckermann into a flower bed and left him slightly shaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediate elimination followed before London Olympic champion Steve Guerdat knocked it out of the park with Dynamix de Belheme for the third clear which really meant a battle of the titans would ensue.

Steve Guerdat takes silver with Dynamix. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Marcus Fuchs and Leone Jei looked on form only to finish on four faults, before the much anticipated Derry rider Daniel Coyle on Legacy came in. She had already excelled with double clears in the team event and a clear on Monday in the individual qualifier, but it fell apart as the course progressed and it emerged she had lost a shoe.

A wise Daniel opted to retire and save the beautiful mare for another day. He had proved himself as a world class rider and there was nothing else to be won, except ensure Legacy enjoyed a well earned rest having provided the best television sport ever. She was one of only three horses in the whole Olympic games to jump three clear rounds, which made history in itself.

Daniel said: “When I jumped the treble, I lost my stirrup and we lost a shoe it took a bit of my concentration away. Without the stirrup and without the shoe I thought I better keep going here and I took the first distance which was the wrong thing to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt the shoe flying off but that's part of showjumping, you have to deal with everything. I am very proud of the way she has gone this week. I have come away with a good experience.

New Olympic champion Christian Kukuk with Checker. The only double clear of the Olympic top 30 final. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

“My grandmother and a lot of my family is here. I would love to be in a fight for medals now, but I guess for me that's easy to say, what can I say I am proud of the way Legacy has gone this week.”

Shane Sweetnam and James Kann Cruz had given their all over two days for the team event and with an first day leading qualifying clear on Monday they had been second in the leaderboard so started second last. Irish fans were glued to their TV sets as Kann Cruz put in a fine round but faulted.

Shane added: “He tried his best and he’s obviously a brilliant horse, his tank was a little bit empty. He has done four big rounds in six days, we were in unknown territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He got a second wind there coming home, I am very proud of him, I put a lot to get here, he has done us proud.

“This is the biggest track I have ever seen, 15 fences. Three riders in the jump off, brilliant track. They have done a brilliant job for the games. The facilities were brilliant, beautiful jumps it is something I will remember forever.”

Michael Blake said later: “It was a very tough day at the office today. Daniel’s horse was brilliant all week so after three clears she was great to get into the top 30 as was Shane and Kann Kruz. Our horses and riders gave their all at this Olympic Games, the heat was challenging at times and I must say today was the second biggest course I have ever seen next to the team final in Herning two years ago.”

As Checker and Christian Kukuk jumped the only double clear of the games, it was an emotional day for his trainer and owner Ludger Beerbaum of Riesenbeck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christian is a helluva rider, he didn't come through the young rider programme or any systems. I made him a job offer when he was 24 or 25 and he took it and here we are Olympic Gold and he so much deserves it and so does the horse.”

Otto Becker added that he had Checker since he was a four year old and told Ludger and Christian he thought the horse would suit him. Christian and Ludger arrived at Otto's yard to try the horse and Christian said: “That's the horse that I want,” and the rest was history.

Otto added: "Christian started at the bottom and the last couple of years he has done a super job with many different horses." Kukuk added: "I felt no pressure coming into the ring, I had a good feeling and Checker was fit.

“In Germany we have a passion for horses, we have a passion for the sport. You have to live it and that's what we are doing, Its amazing the emotion you can share with the rest of the world on days like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will remember this day forever. Ludger is here, all my family, my mother and everyone. I don't know where the party is but I will go with the flow and maybe stay in Paris tonight.”

Silver medallist Steve Guerdat and Dynamix added: “I am going to enjoy this medal with my family. When I won in London I was under so much pressure that I didn't take the time to savour the memory. Now I will share this with my wife and whole family.

It's important that those around me who have supported me in all my career, enjoy this moment too. It is because of them that I have won medals.”

Dutch rider Maikel van der Vleuten and Beauville Z took the bronze. He is the first rider to have three individual medals from two Olympic games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of credit goes to my horse, he always fights his heart out. After Tokyo we brought all the experience with it. His level of consistency is amazing, he is extremely careful, his fighting mentality and he gave me the best feeling.

Jos Lansink dutch chef d'equipe added: “Beauville Z is a super horse, the course builder needs a gold medal too, for producing a track which saw only three riders go clear. We are delighted for Maikel he has worked so hard.”

As the 40,000 spectators left the park it was a happy sundowner for many people.

Friendships were made, riders upgraded to the big time and already they were talking about Los Angeles in four years time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris 2024 was one to remember, the best ever equestrian sport on live TV. And, what is my hope from this all? It's that terrestrial television shows us more of this great sport and it opens up to so many people.

The riders are off to rest and then the roadshow moves to Dublin next week where the highlight of the week is Friday’s Aga Khan trophy, Saturday’s puissance and Sunday’s prestigious half million euros Rolex Grand Prix.