The ‘Tractor of the Year 2022’ has been revealed

Last year, Massey Ferguson’s 8S.265 was selected as the cream of the crop by a panel of judges from across 25 countries, but the jury have decided that, for 2022, ‘nothing runs like a Deere’.

Tractor of the Year: John Deere 7R 350 AutoPowr

The John Deere 7R 350 AutoPowr clinched the title for 2022 thanks to its impressive on-board technology and the size and comfort of the cab, as well as its overall excellent performance.

Tractor of the Year - John Deere 7R 350 AutoPowr. Image: Tractor of the Year.

It’s also a sustainable option, thanks to a fuel guarantee programme.

Active command steering can be widely adjusted to suit requirements and EZ ballast makes it possible to automatically install and uninstall 1,700kg of ballast weight.

This can revolutionise the way farmers and contractors manage ballasting, enabling them to quickly adjust the tractor to each task, preventing soil compaction or improving traction when needed.

Best Utility: John Deere 6120M AutoPowr

Best Utility - John Deere 6120M AutoPowr. Image: Tractor of the Year.

John Deere picked up another title in this year’s awards - this time it was in the Best Utility category.

With a continuous variable transmission, a short wheelbase of 2,400mm, a maximum operating weight of 10.450 kg, and the latest technology for precision farming, this model is so versatile it can perform a wide range of different agricultural tasks.

It can do anything, from front loader work to soil cultivation or transport.

Best of Specialised: Reform Metrac H75 Pro

Best of Specialised - Reform Metrac H75 Pro. Image: Tractor of the Year.

The Reform has been voted the best specialised tractor to carry out specialised farming activities.

It has a low centre of gravity, hydrostatic transmission, and the ability to manage two implements at a time.

The Reform Metrac H75 Pro offers peace of mind when it comes to safety and comfort on hilly land.

The Reform impressed the panel of judges with its capabilities on slopes, which makes it the ideal choice for buffer zones and marginal lands.

Sustainable Tractor of the Year - New Holland T6.180 Methane Power. Image: Tractor of the Year.

Sustainable Tractor of the Year: New Holland T6.180 Methane Power

This award for New Holland comes as no surprise – the T6.180 is the first commercially produced tractor of its kind.

New Holland T6 Methane Power represents a step towards sustainable farming. The Fpt, six-cylinder CNG powered engine offers the same performance as the diesel equivalent. It reduces fuel costs and there’s a significant drop in pollution and co2 emissions.