The village of Knockbridge is gearing up for a spectacular vintage rally

The village of Knockbridge, near Dundalk, is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors for its annual Knockbridge Vintage Rally and Working Day on Sunday, 14 September 2025.

This much-loved event brings the past to life with a vibrant mix of music, heritage, and family-friendly fun.

This year is extra special, as Knockbridge Vintage Club has been selected to host the Irish Vintage Society All Ireland Vintage Rally, a prestigious honour that will bring even more vintage enthusiasts from across the country.

Live music will fill the air throughout the day with performances by country sensations Gavin Gribben and Johnny Brady. Their energetic sets are sure to get the crowd moving, and the ever-popular Jiving Competition offers a chance to show off your moves and win €100.

The Children’s Area will be bigger than ever this year, packed with even more attractions to keep young visitors entertained all day long. Highlights include Circus250’s interactive hoop and juggling workshops, a lively puppet show, balloon artistry with Billy Bonka, and hands-on pottery sessions with Pebble Lane Art Studio. Joe from The Gathering Drum will lead a fun-filled drum circle, while kids can also enjoy inflatables, a soft play zone, and a drop-in Lego workshop hosted by The Brickx Club. For just €5, children can enjoy unlimited access to the Kids Fun Zone, with no admission fee required at the main entrance gate.

The Dog Show is always a highlight, drawing a large number of entrants and offering plenty of prizes. It’s a great opportunity to show off your four-legged friend.

Spectators will be treated to a fascinating look at traditional farming methods in the “live” working field, where vintage tractors and machinery will be in action. Expect to see horse-driven threshing mills, steam engines, vintage combine harvesters, potato planting, horse ploughing, and vintage ploughing demonstrations.

This year’s rally will also feature special dedicated areas celebrating 75 years of Volkswagen and 80 years of the Fordson E27N. Owners who bring along a vehicle to showcase in these commemorative zones will receive a special plaque to mark the occasion.

Traditional crafts will be showcased throughout the grounds, including basket weaving, blacksmithing, wood turning, and tin craft. Visitors can also explore a traditional cottage and a model vintage farm, offering a glimpse into rural life from decades past.

The Vintage Fashion Show will feature a stunning array of vintage outfits and hats, modelled by familiar faces from the community. It’s a colourful and stylish celebration of fashion through the ages.

Veronica McMahon, well known both locally and nationally, will present a flower arranging demonstration that promises to be both entertaining and inspiring.

Local businesses are invited to take a stand at one of the largest outdoor events in the North East, offering a great opportunity for promotion and engagement with the community.

The renowned Tea Tent will be serving freshly cooked food and homemade treats throughout the day, ensuring no one goes hungry.

Whether you're a vintage enthusiast or simply looking for a great day out, the Knockbridge Vintage Rally has something for everyone. Gates open at 11am, with ample free parking available. Entry is €15 for adults and children go free. All proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities.

For more information, contact +353 (0)87 2204 261 or visit the Knockbridge Vintage Club Facebook page.