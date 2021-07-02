There is a welcome for all at the annual Northfield event

MOYALLON No. 11 B COMPANY, HOME GUARD, Winners of Blakiston-Houston Cup, 1943

However, in the real word of the war years, the Home Guard was a serious unit of defence in the event of the home nations being invaded by the German forces, which was a real possibility. These men from the Moyallon/Portadown area took the task seriously. A few of them were cousins of my late mother, and as far as I know none of the Platoon ever had to fire a shot in anger.

As we admire their readiness in 1943 to meet the foe - a foe that never came - we are reminded in God’s Word that we need to be ready: ‘Therefore be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man will come’ (Matthew 24:44). In Revelation 22:20 the Lord says: ‘Surely I come quickly. Amen’.

Let us not be like the man in the parable of the rich farmer, who pulled down his barns and built greater, but he had made no preparation for the life to come: ‘But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall these things be, which thou hast provided?’ (Luke 12:16-21). Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your heart - ‘Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you shall be saved, and your house’ (Acts 16:31).

This year again we invite you to Northfield Bible weeks, from Sunday 11th to Sunday 18th July at 8 p.m. each evening; also Monday 12th–Saturday 18th each morning at 11am for Bible teaching by Paul Young (Wales).