This attractive 75-acre Northern Ireland farm has just gone on the market

Ballyrolley Farm, on the Tobercorran Road, Downpatrick, includes an excellent modern farmyard with superb accommodation.

There is also a detached bungalow, which is separate from the farmyard and in need of some modernisation.

Daniel McAlister and Son are pleased to offer for sale this most attractive farm which is nicely elevated with a southerly aspect.

The farm is well situated and very accessible, located on the quiet Tobercorran Road, just off the Ballydugan Road, midway between Downpatrick and Clough.

The farm buildings on this farm are in excellent condition and briefly comprise a round roof shed 13.5m x 7.2m, round roof shed 10.7m x 14m, lean-to shed 9m x 4.5m, calf rearing shed 9m x 4.5m, sheep house 18.6m x 7m with lean-to 18.6m x 4.1m, covered Silo 18.5m x 10.5m, slatted cattle house 18.8m x 10.2m with central feed passage, slatted cattle house 17.7m x 7.3m (approximately 30-40 head), machinery shed 11m x 13.5m, cover crush and cattle run, and sheep dipper and associated pens.

There are also several old stone built out-offices and several loose boxes, together with a detached office.

The excellent spacious farmyard is all concreted and secured with perimeter walls and gates.

The number and quality of sheds in the yard would leave the farm easily converted to dairying or any other enterprise.

Building a yard of this size in 2022 would be a major investment and it must surely have some influence on the price.

There is approximately 75 acres of land, laid out in two main divisions either side of the Tobercorran Road, with frontage to the Ballydugan Road. The land is easily accessed off the road. One small field is located on the opposite side of the Ballydugan Road.

Early viewing is highly recommended by contacting Daniel McAlister and Son on Tel. 028 2177 1227 or by emailing [email protected]ct.com