This Farming Life favourites film final scenes for hit show

Taking to social media recently, Emma revealed the family had filmed their final scenes for the Scottish farming series.

She wrote ‘that’s us done with This Farming Life’, adding, “I can’t even explain how much we have loved being part of the show and enjoyed everything that goes with it”.

Emma admitted they aren’t sure when exactly it will be aired, a question they get asked a lot!

Ewan Irvine, Len Irvine and Emma Gray. (C) BBC Studios

“We only really find out when you find out,” she continued.

“Thanks so much to the amazing team on the show.

“You have made it the best – going to miss you all.”

Viewers were pleased to see Emma, her husband Ewan, and their young son Len, return for series five.

The family began their year with preparations for a big move – from their small 100-acre farm in Northumberland, to their new forever farm on the Isle of Bute, which is seven times bigger.

Having committed to a 20-year tenancy, the move to the bigger farm has presented the couple with a number of challenges; from increasing livestock numbers, taking on a large debt and getting used to island living.

What’s more, Ewan quit his job as a firefighter to become a full-time farmer.