This Farming Life: When will the rest of series five be shown on TV?

Fans of the show are patiently waiting for the remaining episodes to air on the BBC – and it looks like they won’t have too much longer to wait!

A post on social media has suggested that the next part of the series will be coming to TV screens towards the end of February, with filming just completed.

The post, shared to Instagram, stated: “Well that’s a wrap on This Farming Life Series 5! It’s been some year, meeting some incredible humans and the best dogos. Tune in on BBC in late February to watch!”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image source: BBCiPlayer/This Farming Life

The documentary series has been following six farming families in some of Scotland’s most stunning and remote landscapes.

It documents the highs and lows of the farming families over the course of a year.

See also: This Farming Life is returning with a new seriesThe first half of series five was broadcast on BBC Scotland and is expected to be shown on BBC Two at a later date.

However, fans of the show in Northern Ireland can catch up with the series so far via the BBC iPlayer.

The first six episodes are available to watch now on the iPlayer, via the website (www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer) or on the iPlayer app on your TV or other device.