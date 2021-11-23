This Farming Life: When and how viewers in Northern Ireland can watch series five

Series five will be broadcast on BBC Scotland and will be shown later in December on BBC Two.

However, fans of the show in Northern Ireland don’t need to wait until later in the year to tune in.

Each episode will be available shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer, either on the website (www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer) or on the iPlayer app on your TV or other device.

Image: BBC iPlayer.

If you head to the iPlayer, you can select ‘Scotland’ to view available programmes, or just search ‘This Farming Life’ where you will find each episode after it has aired on TV.

Alternatively, Sky customers may have access to BBC Scotland on Channel 194 (available for both HD and SD).

Episode two will be on TV tomorrow night (Wednesday) at 8pm, with the rest of the episodes broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday nights over the following two weeks, at the same time.

The new series is due to premiere on BBC Two in week 51.

Filmed across a year, this series documents the highs and lows of farming families in remote and stunning Scotland.

In episode one, it’s early spring and the farmers are gearing up for lambing, their busiest weeks of the year.

In Northumberland, Emma and Ewan are rounding up their cattle and sheep as they prepare to move from Emma’s home for the last 10 years to a farm seven times the size, on the Isle of Bute just off Scotland’s west coast.

The move means taking on huge financial risk and, when they finally arrive on Bute, the scale of the challenge that lies ahead begins to sink in.

On the outskirts of Stranraer, Andy Love is preparing to hand over the reins of his dairy business to his daughter, Kayleigh.

With Andy’s blessing, she plans to maximise the dairy’s earning potential by bringing a large part of the business in house – pasteurising and bottling their own milk.

It’s a risky new venture, at a time when she’s also facing huge challenges at home.

Husband Rab is undergoing chemo for bowel cancer, and the couple also run an Italian restaurant which has been hit hard by Covid restrictions.

In Loch Ness, cousins Donald Fraser and David Girvan are preparing for the busy spring season ahead.

Donald’s partner Joanna is new to farming.

This year she’s keen to get as hands-on as possible and push on with ambitious plans to set up a farm shop.

In episode two, spring is arriving on the farms and it’s all hands on deck to get through the busiest time of the year.

On Orkney, fourth generation farmer Sean wants to one day own his own farm.

For now, he works alongside his dad and uncle.

When their bumper lambing season is in full swing, his sister and her three young children also pitch in.

In Stranraer, Kayleigh’s husband Rab has an important hospital appointment.

Meanwhile, it’s full steam ahead with plans for their new, independent dairy business.

The couple visit a dairy farm in Ayrshire, discovering how they’ve made a success of diversifying into milkshakes.

On the Isle of Bute, Emma and Ewan are struggling to get to grips with their new farm, seven times the size of their old one.

There’s confusion in the fields as the ewes steal each other’s lambs.

They’ve still got weeks of lambing to get through and Emma is shattered.

Both episodes will air on BBC Scotland and will be available shortly after broadcast on BBC iPlayer.