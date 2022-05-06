This latest farm for sale in NI could be the perfect dream come true

Joyce Clarke Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale 34 Grallagh Road, Rathfriland.

This valuable smallholding is located in a sought after location, with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and Mourne Mountains.

And, it is just 10 minutes away from Banbridge.

The holding comprises approximately 19.5 acres of highly fertile ground.

The farmhouse itself includes four bedrooms, three reception rooms, three bathrooms and a large kitchen with Rayburn and integrated appliances.

“This is, without doubt, one of the most appealing small holdings to come onto the market for some time,” Joyce Clarke states.

“To the exterior, this home has retained much of its cottage style charm using traditional stonework, natural slate and sash style windows.

“For those who have dreamed of owning their own equestrian or farm holding, this is the perfect solution as it has a range of stables and loose boxes, in addition to a large shed and flood lit sand arena.”

The entire property sits on circa 21.7 acres, including approximately 19.5 acres of highly fertile land.

Outbuildings include: shed one, 30’ 0” x 60’ 0” (9.14m x 18.29m), four link shed with concrete floor, power and lighting, integral office (2.18m x 1.95m) with sink; lean to shed, 25’ 0” x 60’ 0” (7.62m x 18.29m); stable block, 4.94m x 6.74m (16’ 2” x 22’ 1”), block with two stables and store room; shed two, 10.83m x 4.85m (35’ 6” x 15’ 11”), power and light, electric roller door to front with key access, pedestrian door to rear; row of four stores/small sheds; shed three, 9.23m x 7.51m (30’ 3” x 24’ 8”), lighting; concrete yard area.

