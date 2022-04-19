Renowned 139-acre dairy farm for sale by public auction - Ideal for new dairy entrant or expansion

Milltown Farm, once home to the renowned Kilskyre Dairy Herd, is a working dairy farm with an extensive modern farmyard located in Kilskyre, Kells, County Meath.

This sale provides the ideal opportunity for a new dairy entrant, or an established operator seeking expansion.

Selling agent, Quillsen, states: “This fantastic well-established farm operation is essentially laid out in three adjacent divisions.”

They add: “Milltown Farm was home of the Kilskyre Dairy Herd.

“The Kilskyre Jane cow family was a wonderful success in breeding over the years and the full herd dispersed in two very successful sales in 2021.

“The current owners moved to Milltown in the summer of 1971.

“Having expanded the acreage over the years, Milltown Farm is presently primarily laid under grassland pasture, largely laid out in paddocks and meadow ground.

“The block on the opposite side of the road is currently in winter barley, having been under a maize crop last year.”

The farmyard, built around a 10-unit Herringbone parlour, comprises a vast combination of slatted, cubicle and dry-bedded livestock housing, to comfortably accommodate cows and followers, including calves; cattle handing facilities; slurry and effluent storage, as well as a 330,000 gallon slurry store; silage pits; barns and more.

It is in a convenient location – just 1.5km from the village and 10km from Kells – with Carnaross, Delvin and livestock marts within 11km.

It is available as a whole or in three lots as follows:

Lot one – circa 70 acres at Milltown Td. laid out in one block with the buildings, described within. Road frontage to the L6822 and frontage to the Milltown River. Services include: mains electricity along with public water supply and water from a private well.

Lot two – circa 33 acres at Milltown Td. laid out in one division, without buildings. Frontage to the Milltown River and the L6822, being located on the opposite side of the road to lot one.

Lot three - circa 36 acres at Killua Td. laid out in one division, without buildings. Cul de sac access off the N52 (Kells / Clonmellon Road). Frontage to Milltown River over which there is a private bridge to connect with lot one.

The public auction will be held on 11 May 2022 at 3.30pm at The Headfort Arms Hotel, Kells, County Meath (A82 D2C1) and online via the LSL Auction Platform.

Selling agent, Quillsen, recommends that Milltown Farm be visited and viewed by prior arrangement through their offices on Tel. 046 9022100.

1. Milltown Farm For sale by public auction on Wednesday 11 May Photo Sales

2. Milltown Farm For sale by public auction on Wednesday 11 May Photo Sales

3. Milltown Farm For sale by public auction on Wednesday 11 May Photo Sales

4. Milltown Farm For sale by public auction on Wednesday 11 May Photo Sales