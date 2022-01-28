Well-established Northern Ireland dairy farm with circa 160 acres up for sale

109 Newpark Road, Dromore, Omagh, County Tyrone, has been offered to the market by Pollock Estate Agents.

This is a well-presented pasture farm with circa 160 acres held in a continuous block.

There is a five-bedroom farmhouse, a range of modern livestock buildings, 28:28 milking parlour, 170 cubicle stalls, automatic scrapers and 500,000 gallons of over ground slurry storage. The farm is located mid-way between Dromore and Irvinestown, benefiting from magnificent views over the surrounding countryside.

The agent states: “The sale represents an opportunity to acquire a well-established and highly productive dairy farm. “The Farmhouse is a traditional built farmhouse which benefits from five bedrooms, three reception rooms with dual fuel central heating and many traditional features.

“The Farm is presently the base of a highly productive dairy unit housing a 170-head dairy herd in addition to young stock and followers.

“Approximately 250 animals are typically housed on the holding.”

The farm benefits from a range of predominantly modern steel portal framed farm buildings covering over 24,000 square feet (2,230 square metres) in total.

Included in these is the milking parlour, dairy unit with 170 cubicles, mattresses and electric automatic scrapers, further livestock and general-purpose buildings.

There is also over ground storage facilities for half a million gallons of slurry, three silage clamps and both borehole and mains water supply servicing the farm and dwelling.

The land is divided into large practical field sizes and held in a continuous block, with central service laneways leading of the Newpark Road.

Fields are of a relative rolling topography with stockproof fencing and mature hedgerows.

The dairy complex comprises a combination of interconnecting sheds containing the dairy, about 170 cantilever cubicles with mattresses, calf pens, handling facilities and ancillary buildings.

They are of steel frame construction beneath corrugated roofs with adequate ventilation provided, block walls/concrete, central feed passages and slatted bases with automatic scrapers and tanks beneath. There is a 28:28 milking parlour with provision for extension, a bulk tank room with 6,000 litre bulk tank and coolers, meal bins, a general-purpose shed/machinery and dry store, two covered and one open clamp silage pits, as well as additional slatted livestock house (partial sub terrain slurry storage facility) and silage pit services.

A traditional thatched cottage, constructed in circa 1820-1839, is located on the farm.

The cottage is registered on the Heritage Buildings Database, which deems the building to be of architectural or historic interest and is categorised as a B1 Listing.

For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Pollock Estate Agents on Tel. 028 8224 5440 or via email [email protected]

