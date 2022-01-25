This excellent 133-acre dairy farm has just gone on the market in Northern Ireland

This outstanding farm is available in two lots.

Lot one, with a guide price of £1,350,000, is situated on the Cladytown Road, Glarryford, and comes with 61.40 acres of land.

This property has road frontage and is located two miles from the dual carriageway and Frocess Road.

The four-bedroom dwelling was built in 1997 and extended/renovated 10 years ago.

This is an excellent property with PVC double glazing, OFCH and finished to a very high standard.

Outside there are electric entrance gates, a tarmac drive and a spacious front lawn.

There is a rear enclosed yard and a rockery and shrubs.

The impressive yard comprises a portal frame shed, partly slatted and open at one end (105’ x 50’); outside slatted tank (60’ x 28’); portal frame (105’ x 53’) with 105 slatted cubicles, feeding passage and eight out of parlour feeders; slatted cubicle house (135’ x 20’); slatted cubicle house (135’ x 30) plus feed passage; shed (105’ x 30’); good new shuttered store (100’ x 30’) with portable meal bays; clamps (120’ x 38’ and 120’ x 31’) with shuttered walls; cubicle house (150’ x 45’) tank one end; lean to (82’ x 25’); workshop (30’ x 20’) roller door; ATL 24 point swing over parlour 2019; 1,500 litre Mueller milk tank 2019; two bore holes and stand by generator.

The land, 61.40 acres, is a neat block with one field over this minor road. It comprises a mixture of good red arable and some black, which has all been cut in recent years.

The dwelling itself includes under floor heating on the ground floor; an entrance hall, with tiled floor and oak staircase; kitchen, with solid oak units granite worktops including feature island, gas/electric Range Master cooker, Range Master fridge freezer, dish washer, tiled floor, part tiled walls and broom cupboard; dining room with tiled floor; sitting room with marble fireplace and antigo wooden floor; conservatory with feature brick fireplace and solid wood burning stove; snug/bedroom four with electric fire and pine surround; utility, plumbed for automatic washing machine and tumble drier, with tiled floor and part tiled walls; boiler room with beam vacuum system and a bathroom.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and an en-suite.

Lot two is 60 Dunminning Road, Craigs, Cullybackey, and includes 70.42 acres of land.

This holding is about three miles from the home farm - go to Dromona Creamery and the lane is on the far side of the road. Access is a shared concrete lane at the start, then private.

This three-bedroom stone farm house is comfortable, but requires full modernisation.

It has tremendous views and would make a wonderful replacement site (subject to outline planning).

The yard here has a useful shed (75’ x 40’) and out offices.

Some of the 70.42 acres of land has been drained and re-seeded. All of it is suitable for cutting and grazing, except 3.5 acres, approximately, which is wet.

There is mostly new boundary sheep fencing and it is in a block.

Lot two has a guide price of £700,000.

For further information on this listing, or to arrange a viewing, visit www.mcilraths.com, email [email protected] or Tel. 028 2954 0588.

