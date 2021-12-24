Valuable NI farm for sale - circa 53 acres of arable/grazing land and extensive farmyard

The land, farmyard and attractive chalet bungalow are in a convenient location just 1.5 miles from Drumquin.

This farm, comprising of circa 53 acres (21.45 ha) or thereabouts, is situated in a fertile and highly productive farming district and is one of the most appealing farms to come on the market in this particular area of Northern Ireland.

The lands consist of primarily grazing/cutting lands (circa 33.5 acres) in pasture, divided into large workable field sizes, suitable for modern farming practices.

The remainder is woodland.

The holding comprises a mix of gently sloping fields of moderate topography and can be easily accessed from the public roadway and a central access laneway.

The lands enjoy significant road frontage onto the Kirlish Road, with perimeter stock-proof fencing and mature established hedgerows.

They are presently in pasture.

The extensive farmyard comprises of a range of traditional outbuildings, sheds, stores and yard area.

The farmyard benefits from its own dedicated laneway.

Outbuildings include silo, livestock shed (60’ x 20’, tanked), a second livestock shed, stable block and feed/tack store (38’ x 20’), machinery store/workshop (45’x 30’), general stores and loose boxes, livestock handling facilities and hard-standing yard areas.

This is one of the most appealing and productive farms to come on the market in the area with an attractive chalet bungalow and farmyard.

Viewing is strictly by appointment through Pollock Estate Agents.

For further information, email [email protected]

