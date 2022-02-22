This livestock farm extending to circa 53 acres is on the market in Northern Ireland

This useful farm includes a four-bedroom dwelling and livestock accommodation and is located approximately three miles from Ballycastle and two miles from Armoy in County Antrim.

83 Hillside Road, Armoy, Ballymoney, is available in one or more lots.

The land extends to circa 53 acres and is mostly permanent pasture and meadow land.

It is located on either side of Hillside Road and has good road frontage with access to the Magheramore Road.

The permanent pasture extends to hill grazing with additional 6/50 share of common hill grazing rights on circa 59 acres.

Together with a good range of traditional stone buildings, the livestock accommodation includes an enclosed yard and cattle crush, hay shed, covered silo and cubicle house for 20 with slatted tanks, adjacent young stock shed with slatted tank and feed passage.

The traditional style four-bedroom farmhouse is separate from the farm, with its own entrance and large concrete yard to the rear.

Key features include oil fired central heating, double glazing, four bedrooms, three reception rooms, large concrete yard and enclosed garden to the front.

The accommodation comprises entrance hall; lounge with open fireplace; sitting room with open fireplace; dining room with open fireplace; kitchen with eye and low level kitchen units, stainless steel sink with plumbing connections for automatic washing machine; utility room/store; and under stairs storage.

The four bedrooms are located on the first floor, alongside a bathroom with hand basin and bath with electric shower over. There is also a separate WC.

Full details and maps can be obtained from joint auctioneers PJ McIlroy and Son, Ballycastle, Tel. 028 2076 2353 or WRJ McCracken, Omagh, Tel. 028 8284 1592.

