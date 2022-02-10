Charming Threepwood Farm is on the market with offers over £825,000 being sought

The charming Threepwood farm, with four-bedroom house, extensive range of buildings and 41 acres of grazing land, is set in the Clyde Valley, to the north of the picturesque village of Crossford, about five miles northwest of the market town of Lanark and five miles west of the town of Carluke.

Threepwood has been in the same family ownership for over 40 years with much care taken of it.

The house has been the family home and a small farming and equine business run over the farmland.

There is a spacious driveway which provides access to both the house and buildings and farmland beyond.

Threepwood extends to 49 acres with attractive views towards the River Clyde.

The farmland extending to 41 acres (16.5 hectares) is currently all down to grass and classified as predominantly class 2 by the James Hutton Institute.

The land is split into four enclosures with post and wire fencing and mains water available to all.

Directly opposite the house is garaging for two cars, general stores and a dog kennel with run.

Adjoining this building are the stables, currently set up as six loose boxes with concrete floor, a general purpose shed and then a further five stables with direct access out to the grassland.

There is a Dutch barn housing the feed store (in a lean-to), tack room with toilet and a large storage shed.

Attached to the barn is a portal frame shed for general storage and a lean-to most recently used for the wintering of cattle.

The buildings are in good order and rendered in a similar style to Threepwood House.

Adjacent to the house is an electronic five horse walker and there is a generator within the sheds which is included in the sale. Threepwood House was constructed in the late 1970s of brick (partly rendered) and tile construction.

The layout of the accommodation is split level and well suited to modern living, comprising a large dining kitchen with double doors into the adjacent dining room, a sitting room with open fire, a large drawing room with superb views over the surrounding countryside (especially from the west facing terrace) and a principal bedroom suite with wet room (including separate shower and bath and a walk-in wardrobe) on the lower ground floor. There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom including sauna room on the first floor. Viewing is strictly by appointment with Savills, Tel. 01387 263 066. Visit www.savills.com for more.

1. Threepwood Farm, Lanarkshire Image: www.savills.com Photo Sales

2. Threepwood Farm, Lanarkshire Image: www.savills.com Photo Sales

3. Threepwood Farm, Lanarkshire Image: www.savills.com Photo Sales

4. Threepwood Farm, Lanarkshire Image: www.savills.com Photo Sales