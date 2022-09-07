Top price of £282 paid a sheep sale at Armoy
A great turnout of quality Lanark bred hoggets were on offer at Armoy Mart last Tuesday night and prices surprised all with a tremendous trade for all sheep.
Top price on the night was £310 paid to a Draperstown man, Mr Charles Philipps.
Harry McGilligan, Dungiven had a super show of top quality sheep on offer with a top price of £282 and a super average for great show of sheep.
Leading prices
Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 12, £282, 12, £270, 12, £235, 12, £220, 12, £210, 12, £200, 12, £195, 12, £195, 12, £195, 12, £185, 12, £185. Joe Dickson, Draperstown, 11, £270, 11, £265, 11, £235, 11, £200, 11, £190, 11, £190, 11, £185, 11, £180. Sean McCrystal, Maghera, 12, £222, 11, £190. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 10, £240, 11, £225, 11, £190. Chas Philipps, Draperstown, 8, £310, 10, £185, 10, £180. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 12, £222, 10, £195, 11, £190, 11, £190, 10, £175, 10, £172. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 10, £190, 10, £180, 10, £174. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 10, £255, 10, £240, 10, £210, 10, £205, 10, £200, 11, £200, 10, £190, 8, £174. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, 10, £200, 10, £200, 10, £190, 10, £180, 11, £195, 10, £195, 10, £210, 10, £205, 11, £180, 10, £175, 10, £170. A O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 60, £200, 10, £195, 10, £190, 10, £175. Pat McGuigan, Slaughtneil, 20, £200, 12, £225, 10, £172. Martin Kelly, Omagh, 11, £210, 11, £184. R McLister, Ballycastle, 14, £195. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 12, £175, 12, £172. O’Mullan Farms, Rasharkin, 8, £205, 7, £200, 8, £182. David McNeill, Loughguile, 10, £200, 10, £188.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.