John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism Northern Ireland, right, with Robert Wallace, owner of Kinedale Donkeys in Ballynahinch.

TOURISM NI CEO John McGrillen has undertaken a tour of east Down to meet with tourism and hospitality businesses in the area and hear their thoughts on how the sector has been performing this year.

The visits not only gave Mr McGrillen a chance to meet face-to-face with members of the trade but also bring them up to speed on the support currently on offer from Tourism NI to help businesses recruit and retain staff, reduce costs, improve their competitiveness and to become more sustainable.

During Mr McGrillen’s tour of the area he visited The Cuan Boutique Hotel in Strangford, where he met Lucy Anderson, Sales and Marketing Manager. Mr McGrillen enjoyed a tour of the property, which reopened in May 2021 following a £1 million renovation.

He then travelled to St John’s Lighthouse in Killough where he met with Ethna Murphy, Brand Manager with Great Lighthouses of Ireland, and Phil Lawlor, Lighthouse Technician with Irish Lights.

During the visit, Mr McGrillen toured the lighthouse and nearby holiday accommodation.

He then travelled to Finnebrogue Woods on the Killyleagh Road where he met Andrea McKee, Sales and Operations Manager, and Sasha McNamara, Retail and Events Manager at Fodder in the Woods.

Mr McGrillen’s final stop was Kinedale Donkeys in Ballynahinch, where he met Robert Wallace, owner and equine facilitator, who gave him a guided tour.

Opened in summer of 2020 during lockdown, Kinedale Donkeys offers visitors the chance to enjoy cuddle sessions, donkey treks and therapy work.

Speaking following the visit, Mr McGrillen said: “We have a wonderful tourism offering here in east Down.

“The rich and diverse range of brilliant accommodation, tour guides, restaurants, attractions and experiences on offer is the reason why Northern Ireland continues to attract record numbers of visitors.

“The tourism industry is critical to the future success of the local economy and it is important that we support them as best we can.”

Mr McGrillen added: “It was really uplifting here in Co Down to meet so many passionate businesses, to listen to any concerns and try to navigate how we overcome them and continue to best support this important industry.

“They are all working extremely hard to give visitors a warm welcome and their efforts are to be applauded.”