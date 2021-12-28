Trade remains strong for last sale of 2021 in Raphoe
Trade remained strong for the last sheep sale of 2021 both online and around the Ring at Raphoe on Monday, 20th December.
Lambs sold at:
€90 to €110 for 27-32kgs
€110 to €130 for 33-37kgs
€130 to €150 for 38-45kgs
€150 to €166 for 46-55kgs
Fat Ewes sold from €80 to a high of €208 each
On Thursday 23rd December 2021 there was a great trade for the last sale of the year for all on offer with quality cattle selling from €2.40/kg to €2.80/kg and plainer lots and friesian cattle selling from €2/kg to €2.40/kg.
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg
Fat cows sold from €640/head to €1660/head
First Cattle Sale of 2022 on Thursday 6th January
First Sheep Sale of 2022 on Monday 10th January
Sales available via MartBids App.