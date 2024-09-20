Daniel McCallister

Tributes have been paid to 18-year-old Daniel McCallister who passed away in hospital three days after being involved in an accident in Co Armagh.

Daniel died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon, 18th September, from injuries sustained following the collision on the Cladymilltown Road on Sunday evening, 15th September.

Two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Daniel, and a blue Volkswagen Touran, collided. The other driver remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Daniel has been described as a valued member of the team at Markethill Livestock Mart.

Tomorrow morning’s sale will pause at 11.30am to allow reflections on Daniel’s passing by the mart community.

A tribute has also been posted on the Facebook page of Markethill High School.

It reads: “On behalf of the entire Markethill High School family, we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the McCallister family following the loss of their dear son and brother, Daniel, who left us in 2022.

"The McCallister Family are extremely well known in this area and there is much sadness and shock within the local community. We will continue to keep Mr and Mrs McCallister, Sarah, Jack, Kathryn and Samuel (all past pupils of MHS) in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”

Daniel is the dearly loved son of William and Barbara, 32 Ballyshiel Road, Clare, Tandragee, much loved brother of Sarah, Jack, Kathryn and Samuel, dear brother-in-law of Adam, cherished grandson of Jackie and Eileen and a dear uncle and nephew.

Family and friends welcome to call at his home on Friday and Saturday from 2.00pm to 9.00pm.

The funeral service will take place in St. John’s Parish Church, Mullabrack on Sunday at 2.30pm, followed by a private committal in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St. John’s Parish Church, Mullabrack, c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, TDI House, 92 Market Street, Tandragee, BT62 2BP or online at jstoops.co.uk.