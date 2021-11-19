Tributes to ‘beautiful, brave and resilient’ Niamh

The young Lisburn woman, who was the beloved daughter of Michael and Stella, died peacefully at home on 10 November surrounded by her loving family.

Niamh’s heartbroken mother, Stella, stated: “Our beautiful daughter gained her angel wings after battling with a brain tumour for three long years.

“We are so proud of the bravery and resilience you showed and will cherish the love you gave to us all.

Stella Drayne shared this beautiful image of her daughter, Niamh.

“You’re forever in our hearts. Love you to the moon and back.”

Local councillor, Sorcha Eastwood, said the whole community would be praying for the family during this difficult time.

She commented: “Devastated for the Drayne clan on the loss of their beautiful daughter, Niamh.

“God rest her soul and grant her eternal rest.

“I know everyone in this community will be sending their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to you at this time including my own family circle.”

The management, committee, coaches, players and families of St. Patrick’s GAC, Lisburn, also shared their deep regret following Niamh’s death.

“Beloved daughter of our good friends, Michael and Stella, sister of Maeve, Michelle, Owen and Aideen and much-loved girlfriend of Mark, sister-in-law of Stephanie, Karen and Paul. Niece of our club officer, Kieran, club member Eamon and former treasurer, Kevin.

“Our deepest sympathies are extended to the entire family circle. May she rest in peace.”

Requiem Mass was held in St. Patrick’s Church, Chapel Hill, Lisburn, on 13 November, followed by interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery.