Property expert and TV personality, Kirstie Allsopp, took time out of her schedule on a recent trip to County Down to check out the location of Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt's new purpose-built creamery.
By Joanne Knox
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Kirstie is well known, not only for her property expertise, but also as a huge supporter of artisan businesses and homemade produce.
After a whistle-stop tour of the factory, Kirstie picked up some of the award-winning yoghurts and had a chat with one of Clandeboye's own leading ladies, the beautiful Jersey, Elisha, who thoroughly enjoyed being the star of the show.
The team at Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt had reason to celebrate recently after being chosen as ‘highly commended’ for their Authentically Strained Madagascan Vanilla Greek Style Yoghurt at the Great British Food Awards.