Twin axle trailer and power washer among items stolen during weekend burglaries

Residents of the Coalhill Road area, Brookeborough, where the burglaries occurred, are advised to check their properties and outbuildings for any signs of suspicious activity.

A shed was broken into at a property in the area sometime between 11pm on Friday 25 March and 8am on Saturday 26 March.

Sergeant McGowan stated: “We are investigating the theft of a twin axle Tuffmac trailer and a number of high value items that were stolen from a shed, worth around £7,000.

Pictured is a power washer of the same make and model as the one that was stolen from the Coalhill Road area

“Items that were taken in this theft include two bicycles, a Viking ride-on lawnmower and a number of Husqvarna tools.

“We are also investigating a potential linked burglary after a Honda 3000PSI power washer, valued at £2,000, was taken from a neighbouring property.

“As our enquiries continue, I would encourage other people living in the Coalhill Road and surrounding Brookeborough areas to check their properties and outbuildings for any signs of suspicious activity and to report any concerns to us on 101 quoting reference number 365 of 26/03/22.”