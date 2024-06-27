Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irish Agri-Sector Leader, former Chair of Animal Health Ireland and Longford Dairy Farmer Mike Magan has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Science degree by University College Dublin.

Honorary degrees are conferred by the University to recognise distinguished individuals for their sustained excellence in scholarly, scientific or artistic endeavour and for outstanding professional or philanthropic activity to advance the public good.

The conferring of this honorary degree recognises Mike Magan’s extraordinary contribution to the Irish dairy industry, to Animal Health Ireland (AHI), to UCD, and to Irish society more broadly. Mike was central to the establishment of AHI in 2009 and, serving as Chair until 2021, created the opportunity for a partnership approach to animal health in Ireland, bringing together farmers, processors, animal health advisors, and government. Ireland exports 85-90% of beef and dairy production each year, to a combined value of €9.2 billion in 2023. To remain competitive in a global market, there has been an ongoing need for continuous improvement in product quality, including the health and welfare of Ireland’s food producing animals.

AHI has fundamentally changed the animal health landscape in Ireland and in his 13 years as AHI Chair, Mike Magan utilised all of his skills, as leader, team player, and consummate communicator, shaping the strategic direction of the organisation, and consistently pushing the boundaries of what was thought possible. At Mike’s retirement as AHI Chair in December 2021, Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, noted: “Mike Magan has been and will continue to be one of the great leaders of the agri-sector. Mike’s leadership in the space of animal health has ensured our sector is better placed to face the challenges we will encounter in the future.”

Professor Rory Breathnach (Dean & Head of the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine), Professor Orla Feely (President of UCD), Dr Mike Magan, Professor Cecily Kelleher (College Principal, UCD College of Health & Agricultural Sciences) & Professor Simon More (Professor of Veterinary Epidemiology and Risk Analysis, UCD School of Veterinary Medicine). (Pic: Fennell Photography)

Throughout his professional career, Mike Magan has also substantially impacted both the curriculum within the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine and the work undertaken by private veterinary practitioners. In particular, there has been a fundamental shift towards preventive herd health, underpinned by the AHI programmes, and this is strongly reflected in teaching and learning of veterinary undergraduates in the area of food animal production. Mike continues to impact the future of the School of Veterinary Medicine as a member of its External Advisory Board.

Mike has also served as Chair of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association, Chair of Agri Aware, has been a board member of the the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation, and the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society, and Chairman and board member of Lakeland Dairies. He also sits on the Board of the Agricultural Trust (Farmers Journal). Mike is also well known for his charitable activities. Notably, in 2020, he coordinated dairy cooperatives nationwide to arrange collection of over €300,000 in donations from dairy farmers for the Red Cross Appeal for Yemen.

About the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine

The UCD School of Veterinary Medicine is the only school of Veterinary Medicine on the island of Ireland. Accredited by the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education, the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons and the Veterinary Council of Ireland, the School’s MVB degree programme is one of only seven in Europe fully accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Dr Mike Magan receives his honorary Doctor of Science degree from UCD President, Professor Orla Feely. (Pic: Fennell Photography)