The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, presented his 2023 Spring Budget to Parliament on 15 March.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, commented: “The UFU has been lobbying for horticulture, poultry and pig production to be included in the ETII Scheme. Last month, the four UK farming unions jointly issued a letter to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero highlighting that unless the scheme is amended to provide a higher level of relief, there could be a reduction in domestic food production.

“Energy is a critical source within food production. When the Energy Bill Relief Scheme changes at the end of March, higher energy costs will be a major challenge for all farmers.

The UFU has commented on the Spring Budget.

“Many food producing businesses will struggle to absorb the huge hikes in energy prices, leaving them to face an energy cost cliff edge. This poses a longer-term risk of food price inflation for consumers and could also negatively impact the thousands of supply chain businesses that are sustained by the farming sector.”

Mr McLenaghan continued: “From April 2023, the ETII scheme will provide high level energy relief to several sectors including food processing and manufacturing. However, it currently excludes primary agricultural production such as horticulture, poultry and pigs, sectors that rely heavily on energy. Failing to address that in the budget is a failure to address growing food security concerns and raises the prospect of more empty shelves appearing in shops across the UK.”

Mr McLenaghan said the UFU will raise the matter with Northern Ireland MPs and continue to lobby for these industries to be properly recognised under ETII.