UFU launch 2021 cereal competition

UFU Deputy President William Irvine on his County Armagh farm. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The UFU cereals competition is a great opportunity for leading cereal growers across Northern Ireland (NI) to showcase their talent and celebrate the excellence that exists within the cereals industry.

Commenting on the launch, UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “We’re delighted to get our cereal competition back up and running after making the decision last year to cancel due to health and safety concerns.

“There is no denying that we have a well-established cereals industry here in NI.

“Our growers produce high-quality cereals that are testament to the world leading standards UK farmers are renowned for and with such a wealth of expertise within the industry, we feel this needs to be recognised which is why we run the cereal competition annually. Year on year we receive a high number of entries and I have no doubt that this year will be no different.

“We are delighted to be working with competition sponsors Bayer Crop Science, Clarendon Agri-Care, Fane Valley, Origin NI, BASF and Syngenta, all of whom have supported our cereal competition for many years.

“Their commitment to the cereals industry is evident by their continuous support and we are thrilled to have them on board again this year,” said Mr Irvine.

The categories for the 2021 cereals competition include:

- Winter barley, sponsored by Syngenta.

- Oats, sponsored by Fane Valley and Bayer.

- Winter wheat, sponsored by Origin NI and BASF.

- Spring Barley, sponsored by Clarendon Agri-Care and Bayer.