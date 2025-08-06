UFU stands with Fermanagh community to save local hospital

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is supporting the campaign to maintain emergency general surgery services at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “The farming community is the backbone of Northern Ireland's economy and our rural areas, many of whom live and work in Fermanagh and the wider Western Trust area. Their safety is our top priority. Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations and having quick access to emergency care is a necessity, not a luxury.

“A healthy and thriving rural economy depends on consistent and accessible healthcare services. The thought of our members having to travel long distances for emergency surgery isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s a serious risk to their lives. We fully support the 'Save Our Acute Services' (SOAS) campaign and the call for an ‘invest to save’ approach to protect the future of SWAH."

UFU rural affairs chair Denise Kelso attended the ‘Save Our Acute Services’ meeting in Enniskillen last night.

Commenting, Mrs Kelso said: “I was there to show the people of Fermanagh that the UFU is behind this campaign. We stand in solidarity with the business community and local residents in demanding that our members and their families get the healthcare they can depend on.

“The UFU urges all decision-makers to work together to find a sustainable solution that protects emergency general surgery services at SWAH, now and for the future.”