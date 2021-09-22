UFU team participates in major London meetings
Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president Victor Chestnutt, chief executive Wesley Aston and parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear, participated in several major events in London last week as part of the public facing campaign Back British Farming Day on 15 September.
UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “We were delighted to be able to travel to London yesterday to show our support for Back British Farming Day alongside NFU, NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru.
“It is a great opportunity to champion our local food production and the importance of the agri food industry to the environment, UK economy and our local communities.”
The UFU representatives began the day by attending a breakfast to celebrate Back British Farming Day in the House of Commons, and were involved in the launch of NFU’s Food report which was attended by new farming advocate, Jeremy Clarkson.
Meetings with local MPs occurred throughout the day.
“We met with MPs from Alliance, DUP, SDLP and Sinn Fein, and with the chair of the Commons EFRA Committee, Neil Parish MP. The Northern Ireland Protocol, labour availability, climate change and TB controls were key discussion points.
“Labour availability was picked up on once again during our meeting with the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, facilitated by the DUP. Northern Ireland processors are experiencing a serious shortage of employees and it has quickly become a pressing issue within the agri food industry. Now is the time to follow this up by putting forward a case for an introduction of urgent measures, to address the matter,” said Mr Chestnutt.