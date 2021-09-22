UFU team participates in major London meetings

UFU representatives pictured during the meeting with Home Secretary Priti Patel and DUP MPs Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Carla Lockhart, and Ian Paisley Jnr.

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “We were delighted to be able to travel to London yesterday to show our support for Back British Farming Day alongside NFU, NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru.

“It is a great opportunity to champion our local food production and the importance of the agri food industry to the environment, UK economy and our local communities.”

The UFU representatives began the day by attending a breakfast to celebrate Back British Farming Day in the House of Commons, and were involved in the launch of NFU’s Food report which was attended by new farming advocate, Jeremy Clarkson.

UK farming union presidents. (L-R) UFU president Victor Chestnutt, NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy, NFU president Minette Batters and NFU Cymru president John Davies.

Meetings with local MPs occurred throughout the day.

“We met with MPs from Alliance, DUP, SDLP and Sinn Fein, and with the chair of the Commons EFRA Committee, Neil Parish MP. The Northern Ireland Protocol, labour availability, climate change and TB controls were key discussion points.