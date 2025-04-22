UK Dairy Day 2025 reveals lineup of cattle show judges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The judges for UK Dairy Day 2025 have been announced.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top cattle show judges from around the UK will be in Telford on Wednesday 10 September to officiate at this year’s event.

The judges for Ayrshire, Brown Swiss, Dairy Shorthorn, Guernsey and Jersey will cast their professional eyes over the breeds under the spotlights during a full day of cattle classes.

Ayrshire and Guernsey Judge: Peter Berresford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hefyn Wilson - Jersey. (Pic: Freelance)

Peter runs the 140-cow Heydale Ayrshire herd 1,000 feet up in the Derbyshire Peak District. He has judged at most major shows in the UK, including AgriScot, Royal Highland, Dairy Event, Royal Welsh, South West Dairy Show, Great Yorkshire, ABAB Calf Show, along with the Finnish Winter Show, and he has also been ring man at the RAWF in Toronto. The Heydale Herd has had five All-Britain winners and numerous show winners.

Brown Swiss Judge: Andrew Cope

Andy, of the Huddlesford herd in Staffordshire, is on the Brown Swiss, Holstein UK and EHRC judging panels and has a wealth of experience having judged at the Danish, Hungarian and Irish National shows along with a regional show in Spain and many shows in the UK including the Brown Swiss classes at the ABAB calf show and interbreeds at the Royal Cornwall Show, Royal Welsh Show and Royal Norfolk Show. Andy and his family have enjoyed huge success over the years, winning Champion Holstein three times at the Royal Show and four times at the Dairy Events, with families such as Flo, Melody, Kitty and Betsy, all of whom have gone on to leave outstanding progeny in many herds across the country.

Dairy Shorthorn Judge: Kylie Preisinger

Peter Berresford - Ayrshire and Guernsey. (Pic: Freelance)

Kylie grew up with Milking Shorthorns in Vermont (USA) and is the 4th generation involved with the Green Acres prefix. Kylie served as a Director for 12 years on the Board of Directors for the American Milking Shorthorn Society, where she spent much of her time focused on increasing genetic imports and exports of Dairy/Milking Shorthorns, travelling to see cattle in Australia, Canada and the UK. Now in the UK, due to her husband’s military posting in Gloucestershire, Kylie is teaching Agriculture at Hartpury College focusing, on Dairy Production for final-year students.

Jersey Judge: Hefyn Wilson Hefyn and his family farm at Tregibby Farm in Cardigan, where they milk 90 Holsteins and Jerseys, along with 140 Youngstock. Hefyn is a member of the Jersey UK and Holstein UK National judging panels and the EHRC judging panel. He has judged Jerseys at the Great Yorkshire, Bath & West, Westmorland and Anglesey Shows. He has also judged four breeds at the ABAB Calf Show. Across the water, Hefyn has judged at Emerald Expo and Charleville Show in Southern Ireland and the Jersey Island Autumn Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge for The National Holstein Show was announced in November as David Hodgson of Wormanby Holsteins, Cumbria.

The cattle show will be a central attraction at UK Dairy Day, with exhibitors travelling from across Great Britain to showcase the best of their genetics and breeding on a national platform. Classes will run throughout the day from 8.40am and will be live-streamed to a worldwide audience to watch the winners tapped out by the judges.

The booking of cattle stalls will be available from July, with a closing date of Friday 1 August 2025.