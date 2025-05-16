Ulster Ladies pledge to ‘Share the Road to Zero’

Armagh captain and star player Clodagh McCambridge with Minister Liz Kimmins.

ULSTER Ladies Gaelic Football Association have pledged their commitment to improving road safety by signing up to the Department for Infrastructure’s ‘Share the Road to Zero’ campaign.

Signing up to the campaign on behalf of Ulster Ladies, Armagh captain Clodagh McCambridge said she hoped to remind people that “road safety was an important message for us all”.

Clodagh lifted the Ulster Senior Ladies Football Championship trophy on behalf of her team at the weekend after defeating Donegal 3-9 to seven points in Clones.

She has established herself as a star defender and first made the team of the All Ireland Senior Championship in 2020. She has made more than 100 appearances for her county.

Ulster Ladies GAA is the latest high profile signing for the road safety initiative, which aims to reduce road deaths by encouraging us to take more responsibility and care on the roads.

Recent sports stars to back the initiative include Olympic athlete Ciara Mageean, Liverpool and Northern Ireland footballer Conor Bradley, Ulster Rugby trio Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney, and Michael Lowry, Ulster GAA star Rory Grugan, senior women’s footballer Emily Wilson and Belfast Giants.

The Northern Ireland Football League, PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and councils are among other organisations that have signed up to the campaign.

Sadly, 69 people lost their lives on roads in Northern Ireland in 2024 and 71 lives were lost in 2023.

This year, 15 people have already lost their lives.

Minister Liz Kimmins said: “I want to thank Clodagh and Ulster Ladies for highlighting our important road safety message to young people, who are sadly more likely to be involved in serious or fatal road traffic collisions.

“I am delighted they have signed up to our Share the Road to Zero campaign, which aims to reduce road deaths by encouraging us to take more responsibility and care on the roads.

“Our rising road deaths are an area of deep concern and sadly too many have been deeply affected by these losses.

“Sadly, evidence shows that more than 95% of road deaths are due to human error.

“One of the best ways to fulfil our long-term goal of eliminating death and serious injury by 2050 is by changing road user behaviour.

“We all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe and thanks to Ulster ladies for reminding us of that.”

Clodagh said: “I’m very happy to add my voice to the Department for Infrastructure’s Share the Road to Zero campaign on behalf of Ulster Ladies.

“Road traffic collisions can be totally devastating, and sadly young people are most at risk on our roads.

“But road safety is an important message for us all. So we must all try to be more careful, watch our speed, stay off our mobiles and make sure we never take drink or drugs and drive.

“Hopefully our support today will help open more conversations about what we can all do to help ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.”

Pledging to ‘Share the Road to Zero’ is an online click of a button via www.sharetheroadtozero.com can be done on an individual basis or as an organisation. Once you have signed up, you will receive regular and free road safety tips.