Very steady trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £3233

Thursday 27th February 2025: 320 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in another very steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 360p for a Limousin 760kg at £2736, Friesian cows to 256p for 680kg at £1740.

Beef heifers to 388p for 590kg at £2289.

Beef bullocks to 369p for 730kg at £2693 and to a top per head of £3233 for 940kg.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Friesian bullocks to 312p for 780kg at £2433.

Beef cows

B O’Kane, Garvagh Limousin 760kg £2736 (360), R J Arrell, Randalstown Belgian Blue 670kg £2391 (357), A Dougherty, Kircubbin Limousin 660kg £2349 (356), B O’Kane, Garvagh Limousin 780kg £2714 (348), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 650kg £2262 (348), P Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 650kg £2210 (340), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 660kg £2244 (340), P Doyle, Ballyward Limousin 820kg £2771 (338), B O’Kane, Garvagh Limousin 660kg £2138 (324), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 620kg £2008 (324), S Grant, Maghera Limousin 600kg £1872 (312), 650kg £2015 (310), R Henry, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 760kg £2295 (302), 790kg £2385 (302) and S Grant, Maghera Limousin 650kg £1963 (302).

Friesian cows

A Lamont, Portglenone 680kg £1740 (256), M Wilkin, Islandmagee 660kg £1636 (248), W and D Wallace, Ballymena 680kg £1686 (248), D G Wallace, Crumlin 780kg £1903 (244), M Smyth, Cloughmills 850kg £2031 (239), M Wilkin, Islandmagee 650kg £1540 (237), 780kg £1833 (235), M Smyth, Cloughmills 670kg £1554 (232), F C Patterson, Broughshane 690kg £1559 (226), W J Thompson, Glenwherry 720kg £1627 (226), D G Wallace, Crumlin 660kg £1485 (225), M Smyth, Cloughmills 810kg £1814 (224), J and C Kane, Ballycastle 760kg £1687 (222), M Smyth, Cloughmills 730kg £1620 (222), D Forsythe, Cloughmills 660kg £1452 (220) and G Connon, Aldergrove 610kg £1342 (220).

Beef heifers

B O’Kane, Garvagh Limousin 590kg £2289 (388), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 660kg £2547 (386), A Dougherty, Kircubbin Limousin 560kg £2083 (372), A Finlay, Clough Limousin 650kg £2405 (370), W Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 740kg £2730 (369), R J Arrell, Randalstown Belgian Blue 680kg £2475 (364), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 750kg £2722 (363), A Dougherty Limousin 560kg £2027 (362), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 540kg £1933 (358), 620kg £2194 (354), 560kg £1960 (350) and Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 660kg £2296 (348).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

S McCloskey, Dungiven Limousin 730kg £2693 (369), B McKeown, Randalstown Limousin 580kg £2128 (367), J Kidd, Randalstown Limousin 850kg £3102 (365), 800kg £2912 (364), T A and D A Aiken, Coleriane Limousin 600kg £2184 (364), M Farr, Ballinderry Charolais 710kg £2584 (364), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 750kg £2722 (363), S McCloskey, Dungiven Limousin 750kg £2707 (361), M Jamison, Ballycastle Charolais 680kg £2448 (360), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 670kg £2412 (360), 680kg £2448 (360)770kg £2772 (360), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 760kg £2736 (360) and J McFadden, Kells Limousin 790kg £2828 (358), Charolais 840kg £3007 (358), Limousin 720kg £2577 (358).

Top per head

J Kidd, Randalstown Limousin 940kg £3233, Charolais 930kg £3162, Limousin 850kg £3102, I Campbell, Templepatrick Simmental 950kg £3078, J McFadden, Kells Charolais 840kg £3007, J Kidd, Randalstown Limousin 800kg £2912, J McFadden, Kells Limousin 870kg £2905, Charolais 870kg £2871, 810kg £2851, Limousin 790kg £2828, J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 770kg £2772, S Kane, Doagh Charolais 860kg £2752, J McFadden, Kells Limousin 800kg £2752 and T Madden, Carnlough Galloway 920kg £2750.

Friesian bullocks

H McCambridge, Carnlough 780kg £2433 (312), R J Gage, Clough 590kg £1693 (287), 600kg £1722 (287), 590kg £1681 (285), A M Crawford, Ballynure 710kg £1874 (264) and R Wilson, Ballyboley 480kg £1190 (248).

Friday 28th February 2025: Dairy cows - 27 dairy cows topped at £2920 for a calved heifer from D Wallace, Antrim.

D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2920, £2780, W S Gregg, Cloughmills Holstein £2600, local farmer Holstein £2550, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2450, £2420, £2400, local farmer Holstein £2320, A McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2300, £2100, W Gregg, Cloughmills Holstein £2100, R and D Irvine, Dundrod Holstein £2100 and T Colhoun, Strabane Holstein £2080, £2000.

Sucklers

35 sucklers reached £3000 for a Limousin cow with a bull calf at foot from Joseph Breen, Lurgan and included a special entry of in calf cows from C Taylor, Crossgar which topped at £2620 for a Limousin.

J Breen, Lurgan Limousin and bull £3000, C Taylor, Crossgar Limousin £2620, Blonde d'Aquitaine £2300, Simmental £2280, Blonde d'Aquitaine £2250, British Blue £2100, Blonde d'Aquitaine £2080, Simmental £2050, Blonde d'Aquitaine £2020, Simmental £2000, £1980, S Henderson, Ballycastle Aberdeen Angus £1980 and C Taylor Simmental £1950 x2, £1920, £1900.

Calves

330 calves resulted in an extremely good trade with a sale average of £470. Two Charolais heifers topped at £1000, bulls to £990 and reared Holsteins to £420.

Bulls

F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £990, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Aberdeen Angus £960, F and S Hill Belgian Blue £930, R Patton, Ballycarry Belgian Blue £880, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Limousin £860, R J Gage, Clough Hereford £860 x4, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £840, £820, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Limousin £800, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £800 and I McFarlane, Holywood Belgian Blue £795.

Heifers

J M McKinty, Ballyclare Charolais £1000 x2, R J Gage, Clough Hereford £840, £790 x5, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £780, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £755, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £750, I McFarlane, Holywood Belgian Blue £735 x3, F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £720 and A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £700.

Friesian bulls

A Gibson, Glenarm £420 x4, £265, B Alexander, Ahoghill £260, R Patton, Ballycarry £260, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter £250, Rowreagh Farm, Kircubbin £230, A and I Cruickshank, Glarryford £180, R A Gordon, Cloughmills £175, Smiddie Hill Farm, Newtownards £160 and R A Gordon, Cloughmills £150.

Weanlings

Another good entry of 330 Weanlings resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1530 over for Charolais 390kg at £1920 presented by S Douglas, Limavady.

Heifers sold to £1320 over for a Limousin 490kg at £1810 offered by DT and JL McKenny, Maghera.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 260kg £1400 (538) D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £1110 (504) G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 260kg £1290 (496) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 260kg £1280 (492) Limousin 300kg £1460 (486) G Davidson, Charolais 210kg £1010 (481) Charolais 200kg £950 (475) Charolais 290kg £1330 (458) S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 300kg £1350 (450) RJ McNeill, Limousin 290kg £1300 (448) TJ Morton and Sons Cairncastle230kg £1030 (447) G Davidson, Charolais 250kg £1100 (440) D McClintock, Moorfields Charolais 230kg £1010 (439) and D Gourley, Larne Abondance 300kg £1290 (430).

301kg to 350kg

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £1720 (505) Charolais 330kg £1660 (503) Charolais 340kg £1710 (502) Charolais 340kg £1690 (497) Charolais 330kg £1590 (481) D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1480 (477) D Boyd, Charolais 330kg £1570 (475) N McLoughlin Gruig, Limousin 320kg £1520 (475) R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 310kg £1450 (467) S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £1450 (453) P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 310kg £1400 (451) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1580 (451) S Wright, Limousin 310kg £1380 (445) Sh Bellingham, Limousin 310kg £1380 (445) and S Wright, Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg £1420 (443).

351kg and over

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 370kg £1830 (494) Charolais 360kg £1780 (494) Charolais 390kg £1920 (492) Charolais 400kg £1840 (460) D Boyd, Charolais 380kg £1700 (447) S Douglas, Charolais 390kg £1720 (441) Charolais 390kg £1720 (441) Limousin 360kg £1570 (436) D Boyd, Charolais 360kg £1560 (433) S Douglas, Charolais 410kg £1770 (431) Charolais 390kg £1680 (430) Charolais 420kg £1800 (428) J Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1540 (427) D McDonald, Charolais 360kg £1540 (427) and N McLoughlin Gruig, Charolais 390kg £1660 (425) Limousin 470kg £1990 (423).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 230kg £1170 (508), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 270kg £1290 (477), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 250kg £1180 (472), D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 240kg £1130 (470), W Dawson, Stoneyford Charolais 260kg £1190 (457), D Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 240kg £1070 (445), 220kg £980 (445), D McClintock, Moorfields Charolais 210kg £920 (438), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 230kg £1000 (434), 220kg £950 (431), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £1280 (426), G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 260kg £1100 (423), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 280kg £1180 (421) and R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 280kg £1180 (421).

301 to 350kg

R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1390 (434), N McLoughlin, Cushendall Charolais 310kg £1330 (429), Limousin 320kg £1360 (425), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 320kg £1360 (425), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 330kg £1400 (424), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1290 (416), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £1370 (415), S Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 320kg £1320 (412), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £1360 (412), N McLoughlin, Cushendall Charolais 340kg £1400 (411), S Wright, Carnlough Blonde d'Aquitaine 310kg £1270 (409), N McLoughlin, Cushendall Charolais 330kg £1350 (409), S Wright, Carnlough Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg £1350 (409), Limousin 330kg £1350 (409) and B Gingles, Larne Charolais 340kg £1390 (408).

Over 351kg

N McLoughlin, Cushendall Charolais 380kg £1570 (413), 360kg £1480 (411), M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 370kg £1470 (397), N McLoughlin, Cushendall Charolais 430kg £1690 (393), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 390kg £1530 (392), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1440 (389), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £1390 (386), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 360kg £1380 (383), J Kane, Cushendall Limousin 390kg £1480 (379), W Allen, Ballymena Blonde d'Aquitaine 430kg £1620 (376) and N McLoughlin, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1350 (375)

Monday evening 3rd March 2025: 480 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night topped at £370 for a Cheviot ewe with 2 lambs and springing ewes to £360 for 6 Mules.

85 pet lambs sold to £44 with foster ewes to £245.

Store lambs to £132 for 1 Blackface.

In-lamb ewes

J Martin, Broughshane 6 Mule £360, local farmer 7 Suffolk £285, J Martin 2 Mule £280, 3 Mule £280, 5 Mule £275, local farmer 6 Suffolk £270, J Martin 6 Mule £260, local farmer 7 Suffolk £260, R Kane, Ballycastle 7 Texel £255, J Martin, Broughshane 6 Mule £255, local farmer 8 Suffolk £240 and S McCann, Randalstown 1 Dutch Spotted £220.

Ewes with lambs at foot

G and I Gray, Muckamore 1 Cheviot and 2 lambs £370, W and P McCallion, Portglenone 2 Texel and 4 lambs £335, W Carson, Cloughmills 2 Mule and 4 lambs £320, D Wylie, Kells 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £320, W Carson, Cloughmills 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £315, A McKillop, Cushendall 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £308, W and P McCallion, Portglenone 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £290, D Wylie, Kells 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £290, J Hayes, Ballymena 4 Mule and 6 lambs £280 x3, W and P McCallion, Portglenone 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £275, S McCann, Randalstown 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £272 and S Caldwell, Portglenone 2 Mule and 4 lambs £265, 1 Mule and 3 lambs £255.

Store lambs

K Kidd, Broughshane 1 Blackface £132, S Moore, Ballyclare 70 Crossbred £130, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills 21 Texel £126.50 and S McMullan, Randalstown 4 Zwartble £120.

Tuesday 4th March 2025: 210 store cattle on Tuesday in Ballymena were sold at a strong trade.

Bullocks reached £1850 over for an Aberdeen Angus 690kg at £2540 and heifers achieved a top of £1770 over for a Limousin 590kg at £2360.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 440kg £1860 (422), A Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 290kg £1130 (389), G Andrew, Doagh Hereford 440kg £1600 (363), A O'Neill, Glenarm Charolais 470kg £1700 (631), W Calderwood, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1690 (359), 460kg £1650 (358), 450kg £1580 (351), S Darragh, Toomebridge Limousin 490kg £1720 (351), R Crawford, Magheramorne Aberdeen Angus 400kg £1400 (350), W D Boyes, Moira Limousin 500kg £1750 (350), A Lamont, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1730 (346), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue 460kg £1590 (345) and R Crawford, Magheramorne Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1610 (342).

Over 501kg

H G Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 540kg £2120 (392), Charolais 570kg £2230 (391), 570kg £2190 (384), local farmer Charolais 530kg £2030 (383), A O'Neill, Glenarm Charolais 520kg £1970 (378), S Taylor, Ligoniel Aberdeen Angus 570kg £2130 (373), W Holland, Doagh Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1980 (373), M Doherty, Glarryford Simmental 560kg £2090 (373), W Holland, Doagh Aberdeen Angus 690kg £2540 (368), 570kg £2080 (364), S Taylor, Ligoniel Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1930 (364), D Duffin, Toomebridge Limousin 580kg £2100 (362), M Doherty, Glarryford Simmental 570kg £2060 (361) and W Holland, Doagh Aberdeen Angus 580kg £2090 (360).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

Local farmer Limousin 470kg £2030 (431), J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 390kg £1555 (398), A McAuley, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 490kg £1950 (398), A Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 200kg £790 (395), S Heenan, Downpatrick Charolais 500kg £1960 (392), T and J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin 450kg £1740 (386), S Heenan Charolais 440kg £1680 (381), A McAuley Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg £1370 (380), T and J Mackey Limousin 400kg £1500 (375), A Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 230kg £860 (373), T and J Mackey Limousin 380kg £1420 (373), Limousin 470kg £1750 (372), A Thompson Charolais 280kg £1040 (371), A O’Neill, Glenarm Charolais 410 £1520 (370), R Crawford, Magheramorne Abondance 440kg £1460 (365) and D Thompson, Ahoghill Simmental 400kg £1460 (365).

Over 501kg

N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 570kg £2340 (410), Limousin 560kg £2270 (405), Limousin 590kg £2360 (400), J Gilliland Limousin 510kg £2030 (398), N Hamill Limousin 520kg £2060 (396), A McAuley Belgian Blue 510kg £1970 (386), S Heenan Charolais 520kg £1990 (382), J Gilliland Limousin 580kg £2210 (381), S Heenan Limousin 530kg £1990 (375), N Hamill Limousin 580kg £2175 (375), S Heenan Limousin 550kg £2050 (372), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 530kg £1970 (371), local farmer Charolais 510kg £1880 (368), A O’Neill Charolais 530kg £1940 (366), F Duffin Charolais 510kg £1850 (362) and N Hamill Limousin 650kg £2330 (358).

Wednesday, March 5, 2025: An entry of 1717 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in an easier trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 697p for 2 Texels 26kg at £167.50 from John Saunderson, Glenwherry.

Fat hoggets (1409)

Top per kg

J Saunderson, Glenwherry 2 Texel 24 Texel £167.50 (697) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 20 Texel 23kg £158 (687) J Hamilton, Rowantree Farm, 7 Texel 23kg £156 (678) D McNeill, Glenarm 4 Texel 21.5kg £145.50 (676) G Martin, Broughshane 3 Texel 21.5kg £145.50 (676) W McCurdy, Broughshane 4 Crossbred 23kg £154 (669) J McGuickan, Randalstown 6 Dorset 23.5kg £157 (668) local farmer, 5 Crossbred 24kg £160 (666) C Monteith, Omagh 13 Texel 23kg £153 (665) W Wright, Antrim 6 Texel 23.5kg £156 (663) J McQuiston, Ballymoney 19 Texel 22kg £146 (663) S Dobbin, Ballycastle 14 Texel 24kg £159 (662) E McCormick, Carnlough 6 Suffolk, 23.5kg £155 (659) N McAuley Jnr, 11 Mule 20.5kg £135 (658) M Foster, Kells 6 Texel 24kg £158 (658) RJ McKay, Carnlough 3 Suffolk 22.5kg £148 (657) J Hamilton, Rowantree 10 Texel 23.5kg £154.50 (657) G Martin, Broughshane 10 Texel 24.5kg £161 (657) K Woodside, Islandmagee 28 Texel 22.5kg £147.50 (655) C Monteith 28 Texel 24.5kg £160 (653) and Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 24 Texel 22kg £143.50 (652).

Top per head

J Saunderson, Glenwherry 2 Texel 24kg £167.50, H Armstrong, Coagh 14 Texel 25.5kg £165, W and D Millar, Antrim 18 Texel 25.5kg £164, E Stevenson, Crumlin 18 Texel 30kg £163, J McIlrath, Ballymena 20 Texel 25.5kg £163, 20 Texel 25.5kg £162.50, M Stewart, Coleraine 32 Suffolk 25kg £162.50, J Lynn, Cullybackey 8 Texel 25kg £161, G Martin, Broughshane 10 Texel 24.5kg £161, J Thompson, Bushmills 19 Texel 25kg £161, J Saunderson, Glenwherry 22 Texel 25.5kg £160.50, C Brown, Bushmills 15 Suffolk 26kg £160.50, E Hamilton, Cushendun 7 Charollais 29.5kg £160, 3 Charollais 30kg £160, local farmer, 5 Crossbred 24kg £160, local farmer, 6 Crossbred 25kg £160, A and J McCann, Cargan 6 Texel 26kg £160 and C Monteith, Omagh 28 Texel 24.5kg £160.

Fat ewes (308)

First quality

Suffolk - £195-£232

Texel - £215-£258

Crossbred - £185-£212

Blackface - £85-£110