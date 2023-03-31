Vintage tractor enthusiasts from Northern Ireland plan trip to national event in Scotland
Around 45 vintage tractors will make the trip from Northern Ireland to Scotland next weekend for the National Vintage Tractor Road Run 2023.
Twenty-five of the tractors will be driven by members of Peninsula Vintage Club, who are looking forward to attending the event hosted by Glenluce Vintage Tractors.
The road run itself, which is one of the largest of its kind, will cover approximately 30 miles, setting off from Kirkcolm, Stranraer.
On Saturday 8 April, the 25 Peninsula club members will drive their tractors onto the 11.30am sailing from Belfast, with the others travelling across on other sailings.
Club member, Matthew Magowan, said it was “with pride” that the members are travelling to support this event, which will raise funds for Cancer Research UK, Drumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes and Wigtownshire Multiple Sclerosis.
Matthew explained: “It has taken six months of planning with regards to logistics and accommodation.
“As a teenager, I have fond memories of attending the same event when Northern Ireland hosted it, and also attending the event in Turnberry in Scotland.
“Now, 20 years later, the event is being hosted in Stranraer which is within range of the boat - 11 miles to be exact, making it simple to attend.
“It's the biggest road run in the UK in terms of vintage tractors – it's strictly vintage.
“Most of them have no cabs but, no matter what the weather is, we are going!
“Some of the guys have been getting ready for this since November. It's a big thing.”
Matthew described the trip over to Scotland as “an adventure”.
“Anything could go wrong,” he said. “You are setting off with your fingers crossed that you get there and back without any problems.”
The trip was originally planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Matthew continued: “The planning at the start looked impossible . Due to the current situation we would have required a lot of paper work at the ferry but, thanks to Nutt Travel, we were able to get a deal that suited us and simplified the process. Scotland here we come!”