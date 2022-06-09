Vintage vehicles and shed significantly damaged in arson

Police are appealing for information in relation to an arson at a property which caused significant damage to a number of vintage motor vehicles, a shed and its contents.

By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:49 pm

Officers in Omagh confirmed the incident, attended by NIFRS, occurred between midnight and 1.45am on Tuesday 7 June on the Magheralough Road, Trillick.

Police are asking for anyone who may have CCTV within the area, or may have witnessed the incident, to come forward.

Information can be provided via 101 quoting reference 105 07/06/22.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

