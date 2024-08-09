Watch: Tractors head out on the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a superb turnout of tractors, both young and old, which came from across the Ards Peninsula last Saturday for the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run.

Darryl Armitage popped along to Ballywalter to capture some photographs and video from the run.

His videos from this week will be published online over the coming week, so keep an eye out for them too.

You can also view photographs from the event here.