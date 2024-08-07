Watch: Tractors start to arrive for the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 15:52 BST

There was a superb turnout of tractors, both young and old, which came from across the Ards Peninsula last Saturday for the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run.

Darryl Armitage popped along to Ballywalter to capture some photographs and video from the run.

His videos from this week will be published online over the coming week, so keep an eye out for them too.

You can also view photographs from the event here.

News you can trust since 1963
