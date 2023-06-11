​What could a beef and sheep farm business look like in 2030?

​That is the question to be posed by the NI Institute of Agricultural Science at their forthcoming conference taking place on the evening of Thursday 15 June at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

A range of challenging issues and pressures, including environmental, financial, ethical and societal are impacting the sustainability of local family-run beef and sheep farm businesses, so what does the future hold and what mitigation measures can be taken.

The event will commence at 6pm with a finger buffet, followed by topical presentations from three speakers and a panel discussion.

UFU president David Brown.

David Brown (UFU president) will outline the key policy proposals that will impact and shape the beef and sheep sector in the years ahead.

Andrew Clarke (Foyle Food Group) will describe the work being carried out on their development farm to improve competitiveness and sustainability, and Dr Steven Morrison (AFBI) will provide an update on related research projects and their work to help farmers meet the challenges ahead.

James Henderson, who has taken practical steps to reduce the carbon footprint on his farm, will join the speakers to take part in the Q&A and panel discussion.

