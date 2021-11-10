Wool prices have increased by over 40 per cent this year

This continues the steady price recovery that they have seen over the last couple of months.

There was good competition from a range of buyers resulting in a 99 per cent clearance on the wool offered.

The average price for wool in yesterday’s sale reached 77.5p per kilo.

Image: Ulster Wool.

Andrew Hogley, CEO, Ulster Wool, commented: “We are optimistic the price recovery we have seen in recent months will continue during the course of the next year.