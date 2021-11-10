Wool prices have increased by over 40 per cent this year
Yesterday’s auction prices for most wool types increased, Ulster Wool has reported, with a rise of more than 40 per cent over the course of this year.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 1:43 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 1:48 pm
This continues the steady price recovery that they have seen over the last couple of months.
There was good competition from a range of buyers resulting in a 99 per cent clearance on the wool offered.
The average price for wool in yesterday’s sale reached 77.5p per kilo.
Andrew Hogley, CEO, Ulster Wool, commented: “We are optimistic the price recovery we have seen in recent months will continue during the course of the next year.
“With a healthier stock position, a reduced cost base and recovering auction prices this puts Ulster Wool in a much stronger position to deliver better value to those producers who market their wool through the scheme in 2021.”