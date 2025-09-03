Workhouse opens to public for special exhibition

Limavady Workhouse. Photo: Nigel McFarland

THE doors of the historic Limavady Workhouse will open to the public on September 18 for a special exhibition which will run to October 4, offering visitors a rare opportunity to step inside one of the best-preserved workhouses in Northern Ireland.

Through a series of guided timed tours, which will take place on Monday/Wednesday/Fridays from 10am-noon and 2pm-4pm, visitors will be taken on a powerful journey into the past, uncovering the stories of those who lived and worked within its walls.

The exhibition will feature a fascinating collection of objects, artefacts, and archived materials, many of which have never been displayed together, bringing the history of the workhouse vividly to life.

There will also be an evening talk on Wednesday, September 24, at 7.30pm on Limavady history and another on Wednesday, October 1, at 7.30pm, on nurses and the hospital.

On European Heritage Open week there be tours running on Saturday, September 13.

The events are supported by that Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership, with funding raised by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Players.

Karen Heaney, from Limavady Community Development Initiative, said: “The exhibition tells a deeply human story from the formation of the workhouse during the darkest days of the Famine, through years of hardship, emigration, and survival, to its remarkable transformation into Roe Valley District Hospital that served generations with care and compassion.

“What began as a place of last resort became, over time, the heart of the community.

“We want visitors to reflect not only on the past, but also on the enduring role this building has played over 180 years and continues to play in the life of the town and the community.”

Don’t miss this chance to explore the Limavady Workhouse and discover the remarkable history preserved within its walls.

For further information and to book your timed tour, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/the-workhouse-through-the-times-limavady-4579163 or contact Karen Heaney on 028 7776 5438 or [email protected]

