YFCU bowling competition strikes success with Hyperfast NI as proud sponsor

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) ten pin bowling competition, held on January 11th, 2024, brought together teams from across Northern Ireland for an evening of friendly competition and camaraderie.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
The Dundonald Ice Bowl played host to the teams from Counties Antrim, Armagh, and Down, while Brunswick Bowling Alley welcomed competitors from Counties Tyrone, Fermanagh, and Londonderry.

A total of 44 teams, each representing their respective counties, battled it out with passion and skill, making the YFCU bowling competition a resounding success.

Hyperfast NI, home for information on the delivery of Project Stratum, proudly sponsor this event, reinforcing their commitment to supporting local communities and youth initiatives.

Straid YFC with Hyperfast NI representative at the YFCU ten pin bowling competition held at Dundonald Icebowl. Picture: YFCUStraid YFC with Hyperfast NI representative at the YFCU ten pin bowling competition held at Dundonald Icebowl. Picture: YFCU
Straid YFC with Hyperfast NI representative at the YFCU ten pin bowling competition held at Dundonald Icebowl. Picture: YFCU

Stephen McCartney, events and fibre ambassador manager from Hyperfast NI, said: “At Hyperfast NI, we believe in investing in the communities we serve. Sponsoring events like the YFCU bowling competition aligns perfectly with our values of promoting teamwork, community spirit, and healthy competition. We congratulate all the participants for their outstanding efforts and sportsmanship, and we look forward to continuing our support for such fantastic initiatives in the future."

The YFCU wished to express its gratitude to Hyperfast NI for their generous support, making competition an unforgettable experience for all involved.

Winners: Ten pin bowling competition 2024 winners: Curragh YFC; runners up: Lisnamurrican YFC

