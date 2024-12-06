YFCU excited to launch their Cultivating Young Leaders programme for second year running

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are delighted to announce the return of their Cultivating Young Leaders programme, designed to empower and educate their members aged between 18 and 30.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting and unique leadership programme was modelled on the highly successful course run by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers' Clubs and is aimed at helping young farmers with farm succession, career development and daily life.

It marks a significant milestone for YFCU, in their commitment to the growth and development of their members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the launch of the programme, YFCU president Richard Beattie said: “As the leading rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland, we are continually looking at expanding the training and development opportunities for our members, and as such are delighted to be able to offer this programme for the second year running.”

Participants of the YFCU Cultivating Young Leaders Programme with programme facilitators and sponsors. Picture: YFCU

The programme will cover a diverse range of topics and include a variety of practical activities, including leadership, business skills, succession, goal setting, cash flows, benchmarking and business plans.

The programme consists of four sessions, including two overnight stays and is lead by Heather Wildman. Rodney Brown (Danske Bank), Peter Brown (Martin King French and Ingram LLP), Michael Barnett (McAleer Jackson Ltd) and Roberta Armstrong (Ulster Farmers' Union) have agreed to facilitate the programme, sharing their industry knowledge and leadership expertise with the sixteen participants.

For further details and to apply, members can visit the YFCU website at www.yfcu.org/cultivatingyoungleaders before Friday 13th December 2024 at 9am. Members must be aged between 18 and 30 at the time of applying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive officer for YFCU, Derek Lough, said: “It is with thanks to our generous sponsor, The Thomas Henry Foundation, for kindly supporting this initiative which allows us to offer this learning opportunity to our members.”

Rebecca McBratney (Newtownards YFC) and Adam Cairns (Annaclone and Magherally YFC). Picture: YFCU

The Thomas Henry Foundation was created in 1847 under the terms of the will of Thomas Henry, a merchant in Downpatrick, Co Down.

The principal objective of the foundation is to promote agricultural science, innovation and good farming practice in Northern Ireland.