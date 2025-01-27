YFCU members are taking the next step forward with the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) offer the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme as part of their promise to deliver educational opportunities to young people who live in rural communities across Northern Ireland.

The scheme is non-competitive and YFCU members aged between 14 and 24 are eligible to take part, despite their interests, background, and abilities.

There are three award levels which include Bronze, Silver and Gold and for each one, members must complete four sections which include volunteering, physicality, skills, and an expedition.

For the Gold award, members must also complete a five-day residential.

Duke of Edinburgh coordinator for the YFCU, Helen Scott, said: “The scheme offers our members endless opportunities and is evidence of extra-curricular activities that they complete.

“It equips our young people with the skills and confidence needed when they apply for a course at college or university, or apply for a job. It’s a fantastic scheme that we are proud to offer.”

Chief executive officer for the organisation, Derek Lough, commented: “The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme teaches our young people many valuable skills, including leadership, teamwork and resilience.

“As the leading rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland, we are committed to supporting young people in rural communities across Northern Ireland.

“We believe that by encouraging young people to get involved in activities such as sport, arts and agriculture, we can help them to develop important life skills and prepare them for the challenges of adult life.”