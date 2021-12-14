Young boy devastated after tractor is stolen from family’s farm

The theft is believed to have occurred some time between 8.30pm and 9pm.

The tractor is described as being in “mint condition” with the registration number DK05 GMO.

The owner has appealed for information and is offering a cash reward.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tractor (pictured) was stolen last night.

He said: “If anyone has seen it or knows anything, please call me or Constable Hall from Coleraine PSNI.

“I am offering a £1,000 cash reward for information leading to the tractor or, indeed, the dirty rotten deadbeats who stole it.

“We work hard, 15 hours a day trying to build a small farming business that we are passionate about and for some lowlife to stoop to this level is unbelievable.

“Our young son is absolutely devastated, which adds salt to the wounds.”