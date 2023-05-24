Younique Aesthetics announced as sponsor of Best Dressed at Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing

Younique Aesthetics has been announced as the sponsor of the Ladies Day ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’, adding to what will be an extraordinary weekend full of entertainment for racegoers, socialites and fashionistas alike.

With the BoyleSports Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap) and the BoyleSports Ulster Oaks both highlights of the race card, it is no less competitive away from the racetrack with the unmissable Ladies Day ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ taking place on Saturday 24 June.

Younique Aesthetics is an award-winning clinic offering professional aesthetic treatments, as well as a wide range of cosmetic services including injectables, skin rejuvenation and body treatments.

Pictured (left to right) is Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal, Katharine Walker, Nurse Prescriber at Younique Aesthetics, and Aine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics.

The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female racegoers, with the winner taking home an amazing £3,000 voucher to be used at Younique Aesthetics, in Belfast or Newry, across all treatments and products.

Judges include Cool FM presenter and fashion enthusiast, Rebecca McKinney, alongside managing director of ACA Models Victoria Withers.

Aine Larkin Msc PgDip Pgcert ALNP, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Summer Festival of Racing and we are looking forward to marvelling at the spectacle of style at one of the most fashionable and highly anticipated events of the year.

“We encourage all ladies to grab their frocks and fascinators and take part in this fabulous competition to be in with a chance of winning an amazing £3,000 Younique Aesthetics voucher.”

Pictured is Katharine Walker, Nurse Prescriber at Younique Aesthetics.

Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal, said they are “delighted” to welcome Younique Aesthetics as the principal sponsor of the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’.

“Ladies Day is the highlight of our racing calendar, and the theatre of the competition will add an extra element of excitement and entertainment to an already prestigious day of horse racing” she commented.

“We’re encouraging all ladies to enter and step up to the style stakes to be in with the chance of winning Younique Aesthetics’ attractive prize, while enjoying what will no doubt be the high point of the summer season.”