Tractor World’s Spring Show planned

Fed up with a winter of cold, short days when it’s harder to get out and about? It’s time for tractor and vintage vehicle enthusiasts to frequent a fantastic flagship event this February.

Now in its 17th year, The Spring Tractor World and Classic Commercial Show, is the biggest and longest-established of its kind. Kicking off the 2019 spring season on 23rd and 24th February at the Three Counties showground at Malvern, the show is celebrating a whole host of very special themes, plus new hands-on restoration services.

With over 100 traders already booked, the show will fill all three large exhibition halls plus a massive link marquee. The event is 90% indoors, proving a February hit whatever the weather! The show will be celebrating “The tractor and plough through the ages”, with hundreds of exhibits from Veteran and Vintage to classics and the latest new models.

There’s plenty of opportunities to chat and swap tips at the 25 regional and national club stands, many proudly marking their own anniversaries, including Porsche tractors, Standard N and County, plus 70 years of International Harvester tractor production at Doncaster, 80 years of David Brown, and 90 years of the Fordson N, and two of the biggest names in four-wheel drive conversions: 90 years of County Commercial Cars, and 100 years of Roadless Traction.

New for 2019 is an extended hands on restoration area with specialist products and services including an on-site shot blaster. Anyone with parts that they wish to have shot blasted can leave them at the company’s stand in the Avon Hall and enjoy the show while the blasters work their magic!

Keen shoppers can browse specialist trade stands, parts suppliers, model and toy retailers for restoration products, tools and garage equipment, paints and thinners, dynamos, starters, clutches, brakes, tyres, fuel pumps, bulbs, cab parts, number plates, workwear, country clothing, books and gifts. There’s the added draw of Saturday’s famous auction, hosted by specialists H.J Pugh and Co, with an expected 2,000 lots, so book yours in now. Bargain-hunters get even more to plough through on Sunday with the Vintage Sort-out & ‘Agrijumble’ Spares day.

Not just for agricultural aficionados, there’s plenty of brand new tractors, classic commercials, lorries and trucks, even miniature steam engines, stationary engines and model displays. There’s a wide range of horticultural and gardening equipment. For more information, go to www.tractorworldshows.co.uk or www.facebook.com/Tractor-World-Show