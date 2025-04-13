Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tomorrow is Palm Sunday – the day Jesus arrived to a triumphant reception in the city of Jerusalem.

Branches from palm trees were laid on the ground before him and hence the name. It’s also known as Passion Sunday and in some traditions, Fig Sunday. There are many theories surrounding the fig association. Some that he sustained himself on the way to Jerusalem by eating the fruits and others that he cursed a fig tree on the way. Whatever the origin there are many recipes dedicated to them to celebrate the day. In the north of England a figgy pudding is made, similar to Christmas pudding. In Wales, Palm Sunday is also known as Flower Sunday in reference to the blossoms in full flight at this time of the year.

The availability of fresh figs is sporadic but dried figs are available all year round. In the recipe here they’re poached in a sugar syrup with a hint of balsamic, vanilla and cinnamon. Pedro Ximenez sherry is sticky and rich and adds a lovely contrast with orange in dishes. Here the combination is whizzed into a syllabub. A syllabub is a simple whipped cream confection. For texture I’ve added a recipe for Pax cakes, essentially a shortcake. Meaning “peace” these little biscuits are traditionally served on Palm Sunday. They would have been shaped like a lamb or dove or had Pax inscribed in the middle. Either way the recipe is for a lovely short, buttery, nutty biscuit.

Another ingredient eaten on Palm Sunday is the Carlin pea, an English variety. You can purchase them dried, soak in water and then boil until soft. During Lent a dried Carlin pea would have been worn in your shoe as a penance. At Easter they would have been eaten to celebrate the end of the torture. Hodmedods are grain and legume growers based in the south of England. I used to order Carlin peas from them but Holland and Barrett health food shops stock them now. In the recipe here lamb steaks are grilled, finished with balsamic and red wine and served with a gratin of Carlin peas. Enjoy them without the need to wear one in your shoe for six weeks……