Pizza is really a great way to make the most of the end of the tomato season

A couple of weeks ago one of my neighbours entrusted me with her tomato plants while she holidayed for a couple of weeks.

This seemed like a massive responsibility momentarily but I promptly went away for five days and completely forgot about them. When I returned I did have a panic but need not have worried – they thrived from the neglect and were a mass of little red orbs. For the next 10 days they were watered regularly and continued to thrive. Whenever I walked past them I popped a couple into my mouth and was transported back to when my grandparents had a greenhouse full of tomato plants. That sweet, sharp taste is was full of memories.

At this time of year tomatoes are coming to the end of the season and they’re at their best having had the benefit of a summer of warmth, rain and regular sun. You can eat them as they are, sliced with a sprinkling of salt on toast. Or one of my favourite ways is between soft plain bread with good old fashioned salad cream and a sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper. If you want to preserve the tomatoes you can whizz them into a chutney or tomato sauce. Store in sterilised jam jars and when you open them up later in the year you have that lovely reminder of early autumn. Tomatoes and crab are a brilliant combination and my first recipe is for the sweet fish, pasta and a tomato butter sauce. You can buy ready cooked and shelled crab meat from your fishmonger or van. It costs a bit but in this recipe a little goes a long way. The tomatoes are made into a butter sauce with white wine, lemon, fennel seeds and smoked paprika. Cooked linguine, or whatever pasta you like, is tossed in with the crab meat. Finish off with a flourish of lemon zest and some fresh herbs. Serve with some crusty bread and a glass of something white and chilled.

When I think of tomatoes one of the things that comes into my head is pizza. Sicilian style pizza differs from other Italian pizzas in that the cheese is added first then the tomato sauce on top. Local tomatoes would be perfect for this recipe both in the sauce and the topping. Arrange slices of tomatoes on top, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with seasalt. I like to bake it in a rectangular baking tray or dish and then you can slice into squares like the Sicilians, rather than in wedges. When the pizza is cooked, top with some sliced olives and ripped basil leaves. You could have this on its own or serve with salad leaves dressed with oil, balsamic and dusted with some fresh grated parmesan. This pizza is really great way to make the most of the end of the tomato season.