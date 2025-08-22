Great Taste Awards: the global hallmark of excellence in food & drink | Photo by Pixabay

A prestigious award for food brands across the globe, the Great Taste Awards are a hallmark of the best quality food and drink products.

As a purveyor of fine food, Artisan Olive Oil Company has recently celebrated multiple wins of its most valued and prestigious stock. Led by Yacine Amor, the company is dedicated to supplying the finest goods for their customers.

Why the Great Taste Awards Are So Important for Businesses

The Great Taste Awards are a much sought after accolade, with 1, 2 and 3 star awards judged each year. A respected award, the Great Taste award helps to cement a brand’s reputation as a provider of high quality products, and increase brand awareness.

Artisan Olive Oil Company celebrated the wins of a variety of their best-selling products including:

2-Star Winners (Outstanding – Above and Beyond Delicious)

Oro Bailén Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Andalusia, Spain)

Oro Bailén Hojiblanca Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Andalusia, Spain)

Les Moulins Mahjoub Organic Lemon and Capers Organic Harissa (Teboubam, Tunisia)

1-Star Winners (Simply Delicious)

Oro Bailén Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Andalusia, Spain)

Les Moulins Mahjoub Organic Pasta Sauce with Artichokes and Black Olives (Tebourba, Tunisia)

Les Moulins Mahjoub Organic Artichoke Hearts in Olive Oil (Tebourba, Tunisia)

Frantoio Galioto Moresca Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Sicily, Italy)

Serrats Bonito del Norte Tuna Ventresca (Basque Country, Spain)

Commenting on the recent awards, Yacine Amor, Managing Director of the Artisan Olive Oil Company explained, “we are delighted that starting our business initially with premium olive oils in 2016, our products have been recognised for the quality from some of the most respected and experienced fine food specialists in the United Kingdom. Our range has grown over the years but remains driven by the same philosophy of sourcing the highest quality produce with the shortest supply chain and always with exceptional taste.”

If you want to find out more about the range of high quality products sourced by Artisan Olive Oil Company, please visit https://www.artisanoliveoilcompany.co.uk/

About Artisan Olive Oil Company

Beginning as purveyors of the very best olive oils and led by Yacine Amor, Artisan Olive Oil Company is one of the leading wholesalers and distributors of olive oils and fine foods in the UK.

Working closely with department stores, organic shops, retailers, farm shops, delicatessens and restaurants, Artisan Olive Oil Company is also part of the Guild of Fine Foods, the representative of the prestigious Flos Olei olive oil guide in the UK, and has acquired training as olive oil sommelier in Italy.