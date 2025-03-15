A5 landowners deserve certainty and straight answers: Ulster Unionist Party

Next Tuesday marks the start of legal hearings regarding the proposed development of the A5 Western Transport Corridor.

In light of this development, leading members of the Ulster Unionist Party in the Fermanagh/Tyrone area are calling for all impacted landowners to receive ‘certainty and straight answers, where this matter is concerned.

Speaking ahead of the legal hearing, Diana Armstrong MLA and Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard have both called for greater certainty and straight answers from the Department for Infrastructure and Land & Property Services (LPS).

Ms Armstrong added: “The £1.6 billion A5 Western Transport Corridor is by far the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Northern Ireland. Over the years multiple Ministers of Infrastructure have claimed the A5 is a priority for them to deliver, with the hope to prevent further tragic road accidents that have claimed too many lives. These are the certainties that we know of, yet for landowners and the local farming community, their only certainty is the fact that their land has been vested off them.

“They can see their new boundary fences on lost land; they see their hedges removed and they see their trees cut down, yet they haven't yet seen any compensation.”

According to the Stormont Assembly member, this uncertainty has caused significant apprehension amongst those affected.

She further commented: “The Department and LPS have yet to pay a single penny following the vesting of the A5 Western Corridor on 25th November 2024. The Finance Minister claims compensation is based on market values as of the vesting date, yet his department will not confirm what the market value for agricultural land in County Tyrone was at the time. Landowners deserve certainty and shouldn't be treated like a by-product of this process. Their lands are not just properties; they are the lifeblood of the rural economy and the heritage of the community.

“Regardless of the outcome of the legal challenge, acknowledgment must be given to those whose lands have been vested to make this process possible.

“It is crucial that we address concerns with empathy for those who have lost loved ones and also see balance towards the needs and concerns of our local farmer community".

Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard said:

"Farming at present is under siege and for those farmers across West & South Tyrone – they are on the frontlines now more than ever. The A5 project will be devastating for the farming community across County Tyrone, with over 3,000 acres of quality land sacrificed for this single road.

“I have met countless farmers and landowners affected by the vesting orders. Many simply haven't the straight answers needed to plan ahead. In one such case I know of a farmer who is losing over 100 acres of their farm, some of it just to provide a flood plain. It will be practically impossible for these farmers to rebuild back what they have lost.”

He continued:

"Contractors have moved onsite and created what I suggest is environmental destruction, slashing hedgerows to the stumps and cutting large trees, of which appear to being sold by the contractors, even though the farmers have not got any financial payment, indeed land valuation hasn't even been offered to them. In fact, the irony of such a road expansion, is that of the environmental impact.

“Farmers face an unfair focus when it comes to emissions. I assume the A5 stands in contrast to current Executive commitments to Climate Change.”

Lord Elliott concluded;

"The emotional impact of this entire process is incredibly difficult for those involved; many are losing more than just land but their entire livelihoods – you can't farm without land. I will await the outcome of the legal hearing, but I strongly believe that our farming community should be treated with dignity and with an understanding of how this directly impacts them.” ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​